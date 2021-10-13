Love walks free after DA's office moves to dismiss decade-old capital murder case

That testing evidence was crucial to prosecutors because the witness recanted his testimony a month before the upcoming trial, First Assistant District Attorney Nelson Barnes said.

"The motion sets forth our position completely," Johnson said Wednesday. "Our situation is something that came up recently as we were preparing for trial and we could not put the prosecution at risk. We had no other choice but to dismiss and keep working on the case. That is what we did. I can't talk about the ruling of the 19th District Court, but if Albert Love gets out of jail, it is because of that ruling."

When asked why his office was not prepared for Love's retrial when it had almost three years to get ready, Johnson said, "Things happened that are beyond our control."

"When we have a witness recant a month before trial, we have to turn over every stone and that is what we were doing," Johnson said. "We were just asking for an additional 90 days. That was our first motion for continuance. The reason the case was delayed from the time we took office in January 2019 was because the defense lawyer had cancer. Things are beyond our control. We just needed 90 days to get the DNA back, which could prove exculpatory or inculpatory."