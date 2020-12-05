'Love your neighbor' approach to pandemic a focus of Waco-based expert behind Friendly Neighbor Epidemiologist

Baylor University global health epidemiologist-turned-blogger Emily Smith said the country should brace for what winter has in store.
Smith, better known these days as the scientist behind the Friendly Neighbor Epidemiologist page on Facebook, said she started the effort in March to answer her neighbors’ questions about COVID-19, never thinking she would still be at it in December, especially with a following of more than 30,000 on Facebook, plus readers through her personal blog.
She said she writes to tell anyone who will listen not to travel for the holidays, and she tries to cut through the anger, pain and noise that dominate online discussion. She said data from vaccine trials has given her hope for spring, but getting there will be perilous.
“How things will look this time next year will be so different, but what we do right now matters in terms of who is still with us next year,” Smith said.
Smith still considers herself an eternal optimist. It may be what led her to study epidemiology. She first thought the only way she could help others was as a practicing medical doctor, but during a mission trip to Honduras she saw firsthand how poverty often dictates patients’ fates. That same dynamic holds true locally, she said.
“That’s epidemiology," Smith said. "It’s the study of populations, not the study of individuals like an MD or nurse.”
Now Smith and her husband, a pastor who mostly recently worked at First Woodway Baptist Church, are homeschooling their two children, 12 and 9. Despite her efforts online, people keep asking her if it will be safe to travel for Christmas. It will not.
“People don’t want this to interrupt their lives, so there’s a false sense of reality and of security to continue doing what’s normal,” Smith said. “And in the pandemic world … that false sense of normality makes that curve go higher.”
Smith said current surge in cases, which is worse than the surges Texas experienced in March and July, might not peak until February depending on how many people travel or gather in large groups between now and New Year’s. An increase in cases is always followed by a jump in hospitalizations after two weeks, and an increase in deaths at three weeks.
“I think people need to be able to brace themselves emotionally and mentally for what’s about to happen, because things are just going to be sad,” Smith said.
Early on in the pandemic she found herself serving as the go-to expert for friends and neighbors who had never heard terms like “flattening the curve,” “R-0” and “exponential spread,” but knew she had.
After adopting her friendly moniker and starting with a helpful, hopeful tone, early posts included lighter topics, including suggestions for activities for children stuck at home.
“It’s really discouraging to look back,” Smith said. “There was a time we could have responsibly opened and stayed open. We could have really helped our economy and not be in the place we are right now. That’s just playing by the playbook.”
Low positivity rates could have been managed with selective closures and quarantining, she said. Lockdowns came too late, and the United States never launched the kind of mass testing that would have reigned in the virus' spread.
“The tried and true pandemic response is testing, contact tracing, quick quarantining,” Smith said. “In microcosm, it’s what a lot of universities have done successfully. It’s what other countries have done successfully, so it’s not difficult.”
The local surge testing that started in October has the potential to help, but a combination of misinformation, apathy, mental strain and pandemic fatigue among the public will make it more difficult.
One thing the standard pandemic playbook does not account for is the modern internet, she said.
“By month three or four, that’s when the conspiracy theories started gaining more steam,” Smith said.
Most people who comment on her blog are looking for answers, not a fight. But now that her posts rack up between 1 million and 2 million hits per month, every day brings new misinformation or conspiracy theories to push back against.
“I think it’s helped people sift through the noise of what people are saying on social media,” Smith said. “There’s a lot of information, and a lot of it is bad. Anybody can make a video from their car about COVID-19, and it goes viral.
"It is a constant battle, because some of them are made very well. It may look legit, it may sound legit, they’ve got a big Excel spreadsheet and fancy production, but it’s not portraying the reality on the ground. It’s also not made by people who’ve earned the right to talk about these things.”
Early on in the pandemic, Smith met with local church leaders who were eager to adopt U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines related to the virus, and as a Christian she said she sees mask orders as an extension of loving thy neighbor.
But since then, some of her blog posts have chronicled a deepening divide in the faith community. The act of wearing a mask is an act of loving thy neighbor in one church, but a sign of fear and weak faith in another, leading to a lot of anger and frustration, she said.
One of her posts discusses Psalm 91 and the idea of “faith over fear,” a passage anti-mask commenters cited to her frequently.
“In Galatians 5 it says the whole law can be summed up by ‘love your neighbor,’ even though we have the freedom to do whatever we want,” Smith said. “So I’m trying to get people to see that there’s wisdom in living both faith and wisdom, not fear. I got a lot of heat for that, but that’s okay.”
When she started drawing attention to the divide, that anger turned on her in the form of hate mail and threats more vicious than she had ever received before.
“Now that I’ve become more vocal about what I think living according to the Gospel is during the pandemic, that is data-based, not living in fear but based on wisdom, there has been a lot of backlash,” Smith said. “Some of them get really, really nasty.”
Most come in the form of direct messages or emails. In the summer, someone took the extra effort to leave a rambling, threatening letter that accused her of “living in fear,” called her faith into question and veered into references to Revelations and the mark of the beast, staple ingredients in religious COVID-19 conspiracy theories.
“There’s a mix now between religious thought and the pandemic, that’s, quite frankly, not how I view Jesus at all,” Smith said. “And I feel that. Other people feel that. Pastors that are responding to the pandemic correctly are feeling that as well.”
The knowledge that someone knew where her family lived and wanted her to know made her put the blog on hold and reevaluate whether she should continue. She pressed on and said she plans to keep answering questions as long as someone is asking.
“It’s going to be hard for those families that started out the pandemic without much of a safety net at all,” Smith said. “So I think recovery is going to take a long time, but I think that’s where we shift our focus as a community and do what it takes to love our neighbors even after the pandemic is over.”
Smith said she likely will continue to blog in the coming years as the pandemic's social, health and economic aftermath unfolds. For now, she is happy to finally have some good news to share about the vaccines under development. But vaccine distribution will only mark the beginning of the end, she said.
