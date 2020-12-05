'Love your neighbor' approach to pandemic a focus of Waco-based expert behind Friendly Neighbor Epidemiologist

Most people who comment on her blog are looking for answers, not a fight. But now that her posts rack up between 1 million and 2 million hits per month, every day brings new misinformation or conspiracy theories to push back against.

“I think it’s helped people sift through the noise of what people are saying on social media,” Smith said. “There’s a lot of information, and a lot of it is bad. Anybody can make a video from their car about COVID-19, and it goes viral.

"It is a constant battle, because some of them are made very well. It may look legit, it may sound legit, they’ve got a big Excel spreadsheet and fancy production, but it’s not portraying the reality on the ground. It’s also not made by people who’ve earned the right to talk about these things.”

Early on in the pandemic, Smith met with local church leaders who were eager to adopt U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines related to the virus, and as a Christian she said she sees mask orders as an extension of loving thy neighbor.

But since then, some of her blog posts have chronicled a deepening divide in the faith community. The act of wearing a mask is an act of loving thy neighbor in one church, but a sign of fear and weak faith in another, leading to a lot of anger and frustration, she said.