Lula Jane's, 'lighthouse' of changing Elm Avenue, will close next month

After nearly nine years of proving that Waco could support a bakery and cafe on Elm Avenue, Nancy Grayson is closing Lula Jane's come Thanksgiving, citing a staffing shortage and exhausting hours.
Grayson, who started the venture at 604 Elm Ave. in 2012 after retiring as the founding superintendent of Rapoport Academy, said she isn't giving up on East Waco. In fact, she and her husband, Bob, are building a house behind the cafe and plan to retire there.
“I really love East Waco, more than anybody can imagine,” Grayson said. “And I am very protective of East Waco … They take care of each other, they know who is here and it’s a wonderful feel over here because it is a true neighborhood.”
But Grayson, 71, said Lula Jane's has become a burden to run, with a staff of only five preparing and serving food in a business that needs a dozen.
“They are exhausted," she said. "We all work super hard but it’s not like we lay around crying about how hard we work and how exhausted we are. ... You can tell when people are tired but they are still working hard and they are still smiling.”
Grayson named Lula Jane's in memory of her grandmother, and it has always been more than a business.
Since moving to Waco in 1978 with her husband, Grayson has developed a love for East Waco. In 1998, she founded East Waco Innovative School Development Inc., later rechristened Rapoport Academy and expanded to a middle school and high school campus at the former Paul Quinn Campus, 1020 Elm Ave.
Upon her retirement from the school in 2011, she announced that she wanted to establish a gathering place in the community where people could commune over food. She bought an old building but after finding it was unsound decided to tear it down and build from scratch, along with outdoor seating and a garden that provides herbs and vegetables for the kitchen.
“I wanted to draw people to East Waco, because most people at that point did not want to come across the river and I knew how wonderful the neighborhood was,” Grayson said in an interview Monday at Lula Jane's, which is closed Sunday through Tuesday. “But if you are going to do that, you need to do it over food. There is no choice.”
Grayson wanted to provide high-quality food while keeping in mind the needs of the community, particularly East Waco.
“The goal was to make sure things were affordable because of the community in which we are located,” Grayson said. “We have maintained that ever since. We are probably one of the least expensive restaurants in Waco.”
It was the sense of community and great food that has kept many people, including Robert Denton, a developer known for rehabilitating downtown buildings, coming back.
“I am just one of many that considered it a second home and the best breakfast place in town,” Denton said. “My son has been going there since birth, so almost 16 years.”
Denton raved about the sausage pie and banana nut bread, and said his son, Thaddeus, is a fan of the cinnamon rolls.
For Denton, the impact Lula Jane’s has had on the community is huge and memorable.
“It’s a very friendly place where you get to see other regulars there and it has been a great support for East Waco,” Denton said. “It has been the lighthouse for East Waco that has kept it up and interesting.”
Grayson said business has not slowed down, though she did have to close dine-in service during the COVID-19 pandemic. But in more recent months, the lack of staffing has driven Grayson to make the decision that it was time to move on.
“The business is great and the closure has nothing to do with the business," Grayson said. "It's a staffing thing. It’s national, in fact, I hear international. In the restaurant world in particular, which is what I pay attention to.”
Grayson blames the lack of available staff on a shift in employment and opportunities after the pandemic, as people seek new careers and possibilities to work from home and internet-based positions.
“The landscape of the restaurant world is changing significantly,” Grayson said. “Ultimately people will hunger for places where they can hang and stay and visit, but I think we will see fewer of those because of the staffing issues.”
For Lula Jane’s to operate properly, Grayson said she needed a staff of 12 people consistently as her employees are trained across the board and help in every aspect of the business.
“We have tried to hire, and the only thing we can do instead would be to turn away business, and I just can’t, I just can’t do it,” Grayson said.
Employees at Lula Jane’s are currently paid between $8 to $12 per hour, depending on their experience and performance, Grayson said.
In order to pay staff more, Grayson said she would need to increase prices, which she will not do.
“We are a bakery and we are in East Waco,” Grayson said. “I am not going to raise and charge $5 for a scone and they understand that. My scones are $2 to $2.50 and I think that is what the market bears over here. If I raised it to $5, then maybe I could pay my staff but that is not what we are about here.”
According to Grayson, it’s not the wages that are causing people to leave but staff moving on to other towns.
Denton, who runs a developing company with his partner Donald Lynn, said the lack of staffing is affecting industries across the board.
“A lot of businesses are having to scale back if nothing else right now because they don’t have the help or the help gets sick,” Denton said. “It is going across all industries and a lot of people can’t increase the price of their product and because of competition they can’t get additional employees.”
He believes the East Waco community will soon be in need of a business like Lula Jane’s once the apartments and other developments in the area are complete, and he hopes someone else will take over the space.
Grayson said she has waited months and has been working 70 hours a week to keep the restaurant going.
“How long do you work like this?” Grayson asked. “My two days off aren’t off. I don’t ask my staff to do that, and it is not fair to them, but if we are going to produce what we need to produce, I need to work seven days.”
After meeting with her staff, Grayson said they came to the decision last week to close the restaurant on Thanksgiving, giving the community one last holiday of Lula Jane’s pies and goodies to look forward to.
Grayson, who owns the building, said she currently has no plans for the space but hopes to continue to give Waco a little taste of her food through a cookbook, as her recipes, especially the baked oatmeal, have always been in high demand.
Grayson said she is at peace with her decision and hopes it opens the opportunity for someone else to step up and find a way to serve the East Waco community.
“I’m sorry to lose this for the community, I really am,” Grayson said. “This place has become rather iconic. I am excited that it happened for people. It’s someone else's turn. I would say to the community that if you don't reach out to other people you are missing out on an opportunity to really make your life richer.”