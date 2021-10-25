Lula Jane's, 'lighthouse' of changing Elm Avenue, will close next month

He believes the East Waco community will soon be in need of a business like Lula Jane’s once the apartments and other developments in the area are complete, and he hopes someone else will take over the space.

Grayson said she has waited months and has been working 70 hours a week to keep the restaurant going.

“How long do you work like this?” Grayson asked. “My two days off aren’t off. I don’t ask my staff to do that, and it is not fair to them, but if we are going to produce what we need to produce, I need to work seven days.”

After meeting with her staff, Grayson said they came to the decision last week to close the restaurant on Thanksgiving, giving the community one last holiday of Lula Jane’s pies and goodies to look forward to.

Grayson, who owns the building, said she currently has no plans for the space but hopes to continue to give Waco a little taste of her food through a cookbook, as her recipes, especially the baked oatmeal, have always been in high demand.

Grayson said she is at peace with her decision and hopes it opens the opportunity for someone else to step up and find a way to serve the East Waco community.

“I’m sorry to lose this for the community, I really am,” Grayson said. “This place has become rather iconic. I am excited that it happened for people. It’s someone else's turn. I would say to the community that if you don't reach out to other people you are missing out on an opportunity to really make your life richer.”

