Maggie Nichols tells Baylor students to speak out about abuse, during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Former gymnastics star Maggie Nichols said she shared her story of surviving sexual abuse during a talk to Baylor University students Wednesday for the same reason she spoke up as a teenager: to show other survivors they are not alone.

The decorated former gymnast won gold medals internationally as a teenager and later for the University of Oklahoma. In 2018 Nichols revealed she was the first, then-unnamed athlete to report abuse at the hands of Larry Nassar, the team doctor for USA Gymnastics who was eventually found guilty of assaulting multiple young gymnasts.

“I always prided myself on leading by example,” Nichols said to a group of students. “If revealing my identity gave just one person the courage to come forward and seek justice or help for an abuse that happened to them, I knew it would be worth it.”

The 24-year-old retired from gymnastics in 2020 and plans to write a book. On Thursday, she spoke about the resilience and focus the sport demanded of her from a young age.

Speaking personably, but without mincing her words, Nichols described grueling demands and gruesome injuries, including dislocated kneecaps, torn ligaments replaced with ligaments from cadavers, and restrictive diets and workouts that resulted in disordered eating, which made recovering from her injuries more difficult without adequate nutrition.

“When I look back at all the things I asked my body to do for me, feeding it properly was the least I could have done for it,” Nichols said.

She said she did it all, “no questions asked.”

“I was down for extreme dieting and anything else I was advised to do because I loved gymnastics, and at the time I had the singular goal of becoming an Olympian,” Nichols said.

Still, she knew the assaults she suffered at Nassar’s hands, which he tried to pass off as medical treatment, were wrong even if she did not have the words to explain why.

“It was enough to know that it made me uncomfortable and it made me feel violated,” Nichols said.

She said she will never know for certain if speaking up in 2015 cost her a spot on the U.S. Olympic team the following year, but she decided to push that disappointment aside and call the University of Oklahoma later that week.

“Did USA Gymnastics fear that the truth about Larry Nassar would leak if I was on the team? Did they have concerns about what a reporter might ask if the media had access to me in all the pre- and post-Rio de Janeiro? Only they know for sure,” Nichols said. “Unbeknownst to me, reporters at The Indianapolis Star were already investigating Nassar, and when the story did ultimately break, it caused tremendous embarrassment and damage to USAG.”

"Athlete A," a documentary that chronicles the events that led to the scandal breaking, outlines the ways trainers at USA Gymnastics abused and controlled the young gymnasts, demanding they perform while injured and lose weight at all costs, and how that culture allowed a sexual predator to operate uninterrupted for years.

Kasandra Albarran, student president for Baylor's chapter of the sexual assault awareness group It’s On Us, said the documentary has a lot to teach.

“That's a really big thing institutions can take away (from the documentary),” Albarran said. “Universities such as Baylor, in the past, have had instances where they've prioritized their image and how many wins they got in a sport rather than actually valuing people.”

Baylor University's own sexual assault scandal, which resulted in the firing of Art Briles as head football coach and Ken Starr as university president in 2016, resulted in lawsuits that are ongoing to this day.

Every year, It’s On Us stages "What Were You Wearing," an art installation that displays the outfits survivors were wearing when assaulted, along with a description of what happened to them.

Albarran said students usually respond with praise for the event, and some come forward to talk about sexual violence they have survived. Older guests are more likely to be shocked by the stories, she said.

“I’ve had a lot of adults come up to me and ask ‘Does this really happen on Baylor’s campus?’ They’re in disbelief,” Albarran said. “Their reasoning is that because it’s a Christian university, they can’t believe sexual assault happens here. But in reality, sexual assault happens everywhere, every day.”

Occasionally, people dig in and refuse to believe her, she said.

“It’s frustrating to know that so many people are blind to the reality of sexual violence,” Albarran said.

Albarran said despite that, she thinks the university has made strides in addressing the difficult topic. Sexual Assault Awareness Month events in April and Domestic Violence Awareness Month events in October sustain the conversation, though she wishes there were more events throughout the year, she said.

Tracey Tevis, education and prevention specialist for Baylor’s Equity Office, said she mostly works to spread awareness of discrimination, sexual misconduct and harassment through trainings and classroom activities. Her work also includes more light-hearted exercises, like “The Bachelor” watch parties where students are invited to analyze the relationships in the show for red flags.

“A lot of the education we do doesn't have to be this grand thing with 1,000 people in the room or a speaker coming in,” Tevis said. “It can be everyday things that we're doing in our real lives and having conversations around.”

She said her goal is to make sure Equity Office staff are familiar faces to students, so they know who to go to if they have something to report.

“If you were to come to our office … you’re in the driver’s seat. You determine the option that’s best for you,” Tevis said. “You have to meet people where they are and explain policy.”

Tevis said she wants everyone in the Baylor community, especially employees, to understand their role if someone confides in them about a sexual assault.

“It's not our job to say if what happened did happen, but we want to make sure that individual knows there are support and resources you can reach out to,” Tevis said.

She said it is all too easy for a person to victim-blame when someone is confiding in them about being assaulted. Asking questions about when and where an attack happened is natural, but asking “Why were you out at 2 a.m. in the first place?” shifts blame onto the victim.

“Saying those little things of that nature, to me, is the difference between a person seeking the assistance they may need, or saying, ‘OK, it is my fault,’ and then stopping there,” Tevis said.

