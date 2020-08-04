Magnolia Network announces new "Fixer Upper" season

"Fixer Upper" fans, take heart: The new Magnolia Network will serve up a new season with Chip and Joanna Gaines returning as hosts.

The pair announced the news Tuesday as the latest programming addition to the network, expected to launch next year.

"Fixer Upper," with some new twists hinted at in the Gaineses' release, joins eight other series previously announced for the network, which falls under the Discovery Inc. umbrella.

The series include looks at gardening in "Growing Floret"; home restoration and remodeling in "Home Work" and "Restoration Road"; family life in "Home On The Road," "Family Dinner," and "Super Dad"; physical and personal challenges in "The Fieldhouse"; and cooking and dining in "The Lost Kitchen."

"In a lot of ways, the show is going to pick up right where it left off," Chip Gaines wrote in a statement announcing "Fixer Upper's" return. "These years in between have taught us a lot about ourselves and how we operate best, so we’re likely to do a few things a little differently this time around."