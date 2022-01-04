Magnolia Network making cable TV debut Wednesday

Waco-area Grande Communications subscribers on the Premier and Variety Pak levels can find the Magnolia Network on channels 150 and 949. Spectrum cable subscribers will find it on channel 161. DirecTV satellite subscribers on the Ultimate and Premier levels will find it on channel 230.

Multiple requests to Magnolia and Discovery+ for information on the new network's programs and schedule were unanswered. TVInsider.com reported Wednesday's "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home" will kick off eight series' cable TV premieres this month. "The Lost Kitchen" will debut at 8 p.m. Thursday, along with "Mind For Design" at 10 a.m. Saturday, "The Johnnyswim Show" at 6 p.m. Saturday, "Home Work" at 8 p.m. Saturday, "Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines" at noon Sunday, "Zoë Bakes" at 1 p.m. Sunday, "Family Dinner" at 7 p.m. Sunday, and "Restoration Road With Clint Harp" at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Magnolia Network programming also will include "The French Chef" with Julia Child, airing from 6 to 8 a.m. Fridays after debuting at 6 a.m. Monday, and "This Old House" and "Ask This Old House," airing from 6 to 8 a.m. Saturdays. It also will feature several DIY Network holdovers, including "Maine Cabin Masters," "Barnwood Builders" and "Restoring Galveston."