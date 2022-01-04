Magnolia Network making cable TV debut Wednesday

The Magnolia Network, created by Waco power couple Joanna and Chip Gaines, pulls aside the reveal to its cable television address Wednesday, expanding its viewing audience after a year on the streaming service Discovery+.
Highlighting the new network is the season opener at 8 p.m. Wednesday of "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home," the continuation of the home renovation series that put the Gaineses on the national map.
It is the return of the couple to cable TV, where the pair got their start on HGTV's home renovation series "Fixer Upper" in 2013. The Magnolia Network, which is replacing the DIY Network, will offer more than a dozen original series covering cooking, home repair, home decorating and design, motivational stories and business entrepreneurs' real-world experiences.
Magnolia Network also will showcase Waco carpenter Clint Harp, who travels cross-country to look at historical restorations in the series "Restoration Road," and an upcoming special is expected to highlight Waco artist Brad Settles, who recently led the design and painting of a three-story mural on the back exterior wall of the Waco Hippodrome.
The network originally was planned to debut in October 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic and its disruptions delayed its cable television appearance. Magnolia Network programming first appeared last January on the Discovery+ streaming service, and more programs became available in July to Discovery+ subscribers through Magnolia's new phone app.
Waco-area Grande Communications subscribers on the Premier and Variety Pak levels can find the Magnolia Network on channels 150 and 949. Spectrum cable subscribers will find it on channel 161. DirecTV satellite subscribers on the Ultimate and Premier levels will find it on channel 230.
Multiple requests to Magnolia and Discovery+ for information on the new network's programs and schedule were unanswered. TVInsider.com reported Wednesday's "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home" will kick off eight series' cable TV premieres this month. "The Lost Kitchen" will debut at 8 p.m. Thursday, along with "Mind For Design" at 10 a.m. Saturday, "The Johnnyswim Show" at 6 p.m. Saturday, "Home Work" at 8 p.m. Saturday, "Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines" at noon Sunday, "Zoë Bakes" at 1 p.m. Sunday, "Family Dinner" at 7 p.m. Sunday, and "Restoration Road With Clint Harp" at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Magnolia Network programming also will include "The French Chef" with Julia Child, airing from 6 to 8 a.m. Fridays after debuting at 6 a.m. Monday, and "This Old House" and "Ask This Old House," airing from 6 to 8 a.m. Saturdays. It also will feature several DIY Network holdovers, including "Maine Cabin Masters," "Barnwood Builders" and "Restoring Galveston."
The Gaineses' original reality series "Fixer Upper" featured the couple working with home buyers on a house renovation, with Joanna designing the renovation and Chip overseeing its implementation. Its mushrooming popularity over five years made it one of HGTV's most viewed programs with up to 5 million viewers per episode.