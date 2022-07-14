Magnolia statues recall Waco visit by baseball legends Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig

Visitors to Magnolia Market at the Silos' whiffle ball field can share time on the bench with two national celebrities with a Waco connection, and we are not talking about Magnolia's Chip and Joanna Gaines.

The two are, in statue form, baseball legends Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, the heart of the famous Murderers' Row lineup of the New York Yankees in the 1920s.

Their connection to Waco came on April 4, 1929, when the Yankees arrived at Waco's Katy Park ballfield to play an exhibition game with the minor league Waco Cubs, part of the Texas League. Home plate for Magnolia Market's whiffle ball field is roughly in the same spot as Katy Park's before it was razed in 1965.

To no one's surprise in 1929, the visiting Yankees walloped the home team 13-3, but the more than 4,000 fans who turned out for the game got an in-person look at two of the sport's most famous sluggers, Ruth and Gehrig.

Gehrig, the Yankees first baseman, was hot at the plate that day, collecting six RBIs. Right fielder Ruth had a hit, too, a double to right field that hit a Waco boy, part of the spectators allowed to stand on the field after the park reached capacity. The story goes that Ruth checked on the child and gave him a signed baseball.

The two ballplayers are long gone. Gehrig died in 1941, and Ruth died seven years later. As is Katy Park, located roughly at Eighth Street and Webster Avenue near tracks of the Missouri-Kansas-Texas railroad, known as the Katy line, that gave the park its name. The park, home field for several Waco minor league teams, saw declining use after 1956 with the demise of the Big State League. It was sold in 1965 and torn down.

The land that was once the park now is part of the Magnolia Market at the Silos complex, and Magnolia commissioned bronzes of the park's most famous visiting players to anchor that history.

"I believe it was Chip's idea," Utah sculptor Scott Rogers said.

Rogers met Chip Gaines several years ago after the Magnolia head bought his sculpture "Base Ball, circa 1890" at a Santa Fe, New Mexico, gallery. The 61-year-old sculptor came in to adjust the sculpture's base at Gaines' request and visited with him. When Gaines got the idea for statues of Ruth and Gehrig at Magnolia Market's whiffle ball field, Rogers got the call.

Rogers' forte are pieces reflecting the Old West, but he has also done memorials to soldiers, Native Americans and the oil and gas industry. He readily agreed to sculpt two of baseball's most famous players and in the weeks that followed, the artist, Chip Gaines and Magnolia officials agreed on the pose: the two men seated, as if a game was on the whiffle ball field in front of them.

"I wanted these men to be approachable. Two men who were friends, sitting together, enjoying an outing," Rogers said.

He worked to get the details right, studying photos of the two men and even securing a replica wool uniform jersey to check the position of numbers and see how the fabric wrinkled on the body.

The sculptor made his outdoor statues slightly larger than life and, though seated, they roughly capture the men's body types: Gehrig's thick chest and thighs, Ruth's barrel chest and small legs. Their mitts are left-handed. Ruth's bat is slightly larger, but Gehrig's has a fatter barrel. Gehrig's sleeves extend to his elbows, while Ruth's stop short of them. And, in a detail Rogers proudly points out, Ruth's shoes have a reinforcing strip of leather at the ball of the foot, from his days as a pitcher.

The project from design to installation in May took Rogers about 18 months, and the result is open to the public on the Magnolia Market grounds.

"It was fascinating to stare at Babe Ruth's face for months on end. … There comes a point where Babe Ruth is looking back at me and I know I've got a good piece," Rogers said.

Another magic moment came with the positioning of the statues on their concrete bench when Rogers realized they were where the visitors' dugout on the third base side at Katy Park would have been, the same place where the real Ruth and Gehrig might have sat 93 years ago.

In addition to the history behind the piece, Rogers said his sculptures also communicate friendship and an enjoyment of life.

"It brings people together. That's the bottom line," he said.