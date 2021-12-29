 Skip to main content
Man dies in 3-vehicle crash in Bellmead

A 63-year-old man died in a three-vehicle crash that sent two others to the hospital Tuesday evening in Bellmead, interim Police Chief Yost Zakhary wrote in a statement.

Johnny Ray Caddell died at the scene of the crash, at Loop 340 and Cove Drive.

Caddell was driving a Chevrolet pickup east on Loop 340 at 5:45 p.m. when he hit a vehicle stopped and waiting to make a left turn, pushing the other vehicle into oncoming traffic, Zakhary said.

Two people involved were taken to a local hospital, he said.

