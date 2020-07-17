Man dies in auto-pedestrian crash on Valley Mills Drive
0 comments

Man dies in auto-pedestrian crash on Valley Mills Drive

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

A 60-year-old man died after a vehicle hit him Friday morning while he was trying to cross North Valley Mills Drive on foot, the Waco Police Department announced.

Officers responded to the crash at about 11:10 a.m. in the 600 block of North Valley Mills Drive, Officer Garen Bynum said in a Facebook post.

The vehicle was in the northbound lanes at the time of the collision, Bynum said. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, he said.

The driver has been cooperating with investigators, and no criminal charges have been filed, he said.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News