Man dies in crash Saturday morning at Loop 340, Marlin Highway

A 46-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday at Loop 340 and Marlin Highway, Waco police announced.

Police were called to the crash at 4:37 a.m. near the westbound access road for Loop 340 and the southbound access road for Marlin Highway, according to a police press release. Marlin Highway is also known as Highway 6.

A 19-year-old man was driving west on Loop 340 when the front of his vehicle hit the passenger side of a vehicle driven by the 46-year-old man, according to the press release. The 19-year-old remained at the scene, and no charges had been filed Saturday.

The 46-year-old died at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.

The Waco police press release on the crash describes the vehicles as "unit 1" and "unit 2" without further explanation of the types of vehicles involved.