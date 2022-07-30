 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man dies in crash Saturday morning at Loop 340, Marlin Highway

  • 0

A 46-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday at Loop 340 and Marlin Highway, Waco police announced.

Police were called to the crash at 4:37 a.m. near the westbound access road for Loop 340 and the southbound access road for Marlin Highway, according to a police press release. Marlin Highway is also known as Highway 6.

A 19-year-old man was driving west on Loop 340 when the front of his vehicle hit the passenger side of a vehicle driven by the 46-year-old man, according to the press release. The 19-year-old remained at the scene, and no charges had been filed Saturday.

The 46-year-old died at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.

The Waco police press release on the crash describes the vehicles as "unit 1" and "unit 2" without further explanation of the types of vehicles involved.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Veteran Waco musician Classie Ballou dies at 84

Veteran Waco musician Classie Ballou dies at 84

Veteran Waco musician Classie Ballou, who entertained generations of Waco fans with his guitar playing and singing, irrepressible cheer, generosity and exclamations of "Hey, baby!," died Wednesday at 84.

South Terrace Apartments near end of $45 million renovations

South Terrace Apartments near end of $45 million renovations

Waco resident Ladarius Gardner moved into his newly renovated unit at South Terrace Apartments last week and described it as a breath of fresh air. “It’s like something every homeowner dreams,” Gardner said. “My wife hasn’t even seen it yet. We just had a newborn yesterday and they get to come home to something new.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Hawaii couple with possible KGB ties charged with stealing ID's of dead babies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert