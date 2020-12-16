Man injured, dogs killed, cats missing in Lorena house fire

A man was injured, multiple dogs died and multiple cats are missing after fire destroyed a home early Wednesday morning in Lorena, a fire official said.

Lorena Volunteer Fire Department crews responded at 4:08 a.m. and found heavy flames and smoke throughout much of a single-story house in the 600 block of North Houston Street, Lorena Assistant Fire Chief Derek Roper said.

One man who lived in the house was treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns, Roper said. Another adult and three children were able to escape without injury, he said.

Multiple dogs died in the fire, and multiple cats either died or remain missing, he said.

The house was destroyed, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“First arriving units reported heavy fire and smoke through a large majority of the house, so I believe it was probably close to a total loss at that point,” Roper said. “But because of the excessive smoke and heat damage, along with water damage from trying to extinguish the fire, that’s what leads to what we consider a total loss.”

Lorena firefighters extinguished the blaze with assistance from the Hewitt Fire Department, Robinson Volunteer Fire Department and Bruceville-Eddy Volunteer Fire Department.

