Many cotton farmers in Waco region plowing under their crop after months of drought

The quiet town of Aquilla has 163 people and five institutions: a school, two churches, a post office and a cotton gin.

The loud hum of the gin’s old machinery at G&P Seed has sung over the town for nearly a century.

Jerry Gerik Jr.'s family bought the gin in 1948, and Gerik grew up in the house across the street. Now the owner, he has been farming cotton in the area all his life and has seen plenty of challenges with the crop.

But Gerik said this year has been the worst for cotton he has ever seen, even worse than the record drought year of 2011.

"We were due one," he said of the current drought, which has eased only slightly with rains in the past week. "It's been a while."

Agriculture experts say extreme drought conditions in the Waco area and through most of the state this year have taken a heavy toll, causing farmers to plow under much of what otherwise would have been a profitable crop.

As cotton harvest season begins, Gerik has given up on about 100 acres of his farm, and he said many of his cotton-farming neighbors around his Hill County village near the McLennan County line are doing the same.

The numbers show Gerik's experience is not unusual.

Up to 70% of cotton acreage in Texas could be abandoned by the end of the season, said Brant Wilbourn, an associate director at the Texas Farm Bureau.

Not only have drought conditions persisted throughout the summer, but some farmers may not have gotten significant rain since last fall, Wilbourn said. He said the lack of rainfall leading up to this growing season is one way it is worse than 2011.

Last year, Texas farmers harvested 7.7 million bales of cotton over 5.6 million acres, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service report in August. This year, the USDA predicts Texas’ cotton production will drop by some 62%, with farmers harvesting just 2.9 million bales on 2.2 million acres.

By contrast, in the landmark drought year of 2011, Texas produced 3.5 million bales of cotton on about 2.9 million acres.

The USDA predicts a 28% decrease from last year in cotton yield nationwide, from 17.5 million bales last year to 12.6 million bales this season. Farmers in the United States produced 15.7 million bales of cotton in 2011.

Texas is forecast to lead this year's nearly 5-million-bale drop compared to a year ago. Even with the drastic dip, the state is still expected to produce more cotton than any other, beating second-place Florida by more than 600,000 bales. This year's projected production also would have beaten every other state in the nation last year.

About 40 miles south of Aquilla, Todd Westerfeld, owner of TAW Farms LLC in Moody, said he planted about 1,500 acres between his and his father’s farmland. Although the cotton is not at its peak quality, none of it had to be abandoned.

Westerfeld said the outcome of crops this year depended largely on the unpredictable patterns of rainfall amid the extreme heat.

Dry winter conditions made it difficult to start crops, Westerfeld said. He had to dig deeper to get seeds into soil that was moist enough for them to be viable.

Westerfeld said rain has been sporadic near his farm in Moody for many years. The random rainfall patterns are apparent passing through farmland on the outskirts of Waco, some bright green and some parched brown.

Westerfeld said he has seen rain measured at a tenth of an inch on a gauge by the highway, then half an inch at his shop less than a mile off the street, and 1.5 inches on the gravel road behind the shop.

One year his shed flooded after about an inch of rainfall, while neighbors just 2 miles away had 8.5 inches, he said.

Westerfeld said cotton is always a difficult crop to grow, requiring more pesticide than any other crop, but sporadic rain makes the process even more complicated. Cotton needs relatively dry conditions for picking, and rainfall at the wrong time can cause the harvest to drag on.

“I tell people it takes a special kind of stupid to grow cotton,” Westerfeld said.

Gerik said cotton was not the only crop that suffered this year. Wheat and corn took a hit, and cattle ranchers struggled with the absence of grass and water, leading some to thin their herds. Westerfeld said his corn crop also suffered this season.

The drought also hits cotton ginners who clean, dry and separate the cotton after it has been harvested. With less cotton being harvested, Wilbourn said gins may have to cut shifts or lay off employees to make up for the loss of productivity.

Gerik said his gin normally produces 8,000 to 10,000 bales a season. This year he expects 3,000 to 4,000.

He said he has been been able to avoid layoffs among his employees, many of whom have worked at the family-owned gin for years.

Meanwhile, cotton prices are at an 11-year high, exceeding $1 per pound for the first time since 2011. Wilbourn said a pound of cotton that would normally cost 75 cents, currently goes for $1.17, and it is because of the scarcity of the product.

Westerfeld said farmers are always looking three months in advance, but climate conditions are unpredictable.

They are always looking three months back, too, and Gerik said he was expecting the bad season from dry conditions leading up to it.

As of Friday, Waco had received 11.8 inches of rain so far this year, half the normal amount of 23.7 inches. Between June 1 and Aug. 16, Waco received less than an inch of rain. For the period of June through August, Waco's average daily high temperature was 100.3, second only to the record 102.6 recorded in summer 2011.

The U.S. Drought Monitor map this week shows most of McLennan County under "extreme" drought, an improvement from mid-August, when most of the county was in "exceptional" drought, the most severe of the monitor's six categories.

Wilbourn said it is hard to say what will happen next year, but one factor is the climate cycle called El Niño-Southern Oscillation. The cycle relies on Pacific Ocean trade winds and sea-surface temperatures that influence climate patterns around the globe and produce two extreme conditions: La Niña and El Niño.

La Niña events are known to cause warmer and drier winters in the southern tier of the United States, setting farmers up for a shaky beginning to the growing season. The current La Niña event has lasted since September 2020, and it is likely no coincidence that 2010-2012 were also La Niña years.

The World Meteorological Organization predicted Wednesday that La Niña conditions will continue through winter, making it the first time during the century it will have lasted three consecutive winters. This could mean dry, unfavorable conditions for farming again in the spring.