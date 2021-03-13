March 2020 started the memories for a year that many want to forget.

The month started in Waco with promise. Waco, Midway and other area public schools were releasing students for spring break. Baylor University students, also off on break, were anticipating both men’s and women’s basketball teams to start deep runs in the NCAA tournament. Magnolia Market was preparing its annual Spring at the Silos celebration, with thousands of customers expected for spring shopping. The Cameron Park Zoo was halfway to a record March attendance buoyed by families on break. City tourism officials were readying a “Destination Waco” outreach at the South By Southwest festival in Austin and its more than 230,000 participants.

On the horizon was a distant dark cloud, word of an infectious new virus starting to arrive in the United States after an outbreak in China months earlier that had entire cities on lockdown.

By March, that cloud had arrived in Texas. SXSW organizers, always playing host to international attendees, took the unprecedented move of canceling the festival March 6, an early high-profile decision that proved a signal of things to come. Five days later, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, a pandemic. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, one of the state’s largest, followed the path of SXSW. The NCAA then scrapped both basketball championship tournaments and those for its spring sports. The NBA suspended its season.

Waco and McLennan County were next.

Magnolia executives canceled Spring at the Silos a day before its beginning. Two days later, Waco officials closed city facilities and events, the county soon following. Colleges and schools extended their spring breaks, then moved students and teachers to online classes for the spring. Waco and McLennan County declared a state of emergency March 18, shutting down many businesses, restaurants, live performances and public venues.

At the time of its pandemic declaration, the WHO reported 696 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States.

It took just three months, despite limited testing capacity, before McLennan County would have that many confirmed cases, on its way to more than 25,000 within a year.

Pandemic was an early entry to what would become a common vocabulary of COVID-19: pandemic, quarantine, social distancing, coronavirus, shelter in place, masks, essential workers, ventilators, zoom meetings, testing, nasal swabs, hospitalization rates.

New routines replaced old ones. Parents added teaching and child care to their home responsibilities, which for many now included work. For many others, jobs dried up, or what remained became a source of fear for exposure.

Shoppers timed grocery store runs in hopes of arriving after deliveries of toilet paper, milk or bleach wipes. Families and friends lost personal access to loved ones at nursing homes and assisted living centers. School graduations were delayed, altered or moved online. Weddings were put on hold and funerals downsized. Masks became necessary additions to wardrobes.

It became harder, too, to share feelings of loss and fear with loved ones and friends. In-person chats with friends at restaurants, bars and coffeehouses stopped. Services at churches and synagogues where congregants could hug each other, shake hands or talk face-to-face were paused indefinitely.

Dominoes of daily life were toppling in slow motion with no final domino in sight.

Other markers were grimmer and relentless, too. On March 30, G.W. Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry was the first McLennan County resident to die of COVID-19. In 349 more days, the disease would kill 441 others.

A year later finds McLennan County in a slightly different place. COVID-19 is far from eradication and perhaps never will be, although vaccinations and improved treatments make its control a possibility in the coming months. Preventive measures such as masking and social distancing are still in force, informally if not state-mandated. Customers, clients and fans are starting to occupy physical spaces largely vacated or restricted.

For many community leaders, last March — a year ago and years ago — was a time of momentous decisions made under pressure with situations that seemed to change by the day. Here are some of their memories.

Kyle Deaver

Former Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver was just a couple months away from the end of his final term when COVID-19 emerged. The delay of local elections from May to November meant Deaver spent a particularly difficult extra six months as mayor.

But before elections logistics entered the forefront, Deaver said he was shocked when he learned the virus likely was already was in Texas, after having watched it make its way through populations in Asia and Europe.

“It became apparent to us that our hospitals were going to have a really bad time dealing with the pandemic and treating all the patients that were about to hit, to the point that they were likely be overwhelmed, and then not be able to care for patients with heart disease, cancer or stroke,” Deaver said.

Hospital administrators across the state made their concerns known. When Gov. Greg Abbott did not enact a statewide shelter-in-place order to buy hospitals time, Dallas County became the first to issue a county-level stay-at-home order, he said.

After speaking to local hospital officials, county health authority Dr. Farley Verner and other doctors, Deaver said he realized it would only be a matter of time before the situation worsened and a shelter-in-place order would become inevitable. After weighing the havoc it would wreak on the economy against the rapid spread reported in New York City and the rapidly rising death toll reported in Italy, Deaver issued Waco’s shelter-in-place order a day after Dallas County.

“We made a decision that it was going to have a greater impact on slowing the spread of the coronavirus than it would have on the economy,” Deaver said.

Early on, McLennan County had significantly more cases per capita than Dallas County. McLennan County followed Waco’s order with a similar one countywide. After the order went into place, the county’s case numbers fell and remained manageable through the spring and into June.

“In hindsight, it was a terrible decision to have to make, but it was not a very difficult decision in terms of weighing the pros and cons and seeing if that was the thing to do at the time,” Deaver said.

Deaver said when he made the decision, he did not know what kind of federal aid might eventually be available to cities that shut down for the sake of safety.

“If we had all these deaths and what looked like was coming, the impact on our economy would have been horrible too,” Deaver said. “Ultimately, we weighed public health above the economy, at least in the short term, to try to get through that event.”

Carla Pendergraft

Waco Convention Center and tourism marketing director Carla Pendergraft was hands-on with some of the higher-profile logistical challenges of the shutdowns. She was awaiting the start of Austin’s South By Southwest festival, having prepared a special “Destination Waco” booth there with her colleagues as part of the city’s tourism promotion.

Within days of the festival cancellation came similar decisions for Waco events and venues, meaning Pendergraft was having to notify clients.

“Then suddenly South By Southwest was canceled,” Pendergraft said. “We had a booth that year and everything lined up. Our work was all over, but for the showing up. That’s when I knew it was real. It was such a big event to be canceled.

“Then the shelter-in-place order came and we actually had a client in the building (The Waco Convention Center). We had booked a clogging convention. The event pretty much had to leave. They were understanding, but things were happening and happening fast. We had to call everyone after the hotels started closing.”

With the local shelter-in-place order effectively closing Waco tourist sites, hotels and public venues, Pendergraft and her fellow convention center staffers left their offices to work from home or with other city departments.

“We didn’t know what this virus was about,” she said. “When we were told we needed to leave our offices I grabbed an external hard drive and a couple of files, like for a fire. I was wondering if the virus was contagious, like in the movie ‘Contagion.’ Was it here like a green fog? Back then, you did not know what would happen. We don’t realize how much we have learned since then.

“I liken it to 9-11, where nothing was in the air (due to grounded flights). Everything came to a screeching halt. …

“The majority of our staff went to other places in the city (government) like the health department. They had all hands on deck there. Susan Morton and I went over and helped with case counts, social media posts. Several of our staff went to the Emergency Operations Center to help with (groups) donating masks. There was an army of people with sewing machines (making masks) and donating them to nursing homes and first responders. That probably really helped in the early days.

“We appreciated that. All around the state our peers were being laid off and their positions may not come back. We were considered city government employees, and they found work for us to do. We were city employees first and convention center employees next. We’re all pretty grateful for that. How an employer reacts in a crisis like that tells you a lot about their character.”

Mack Rhoades

Baylor University Athletics Director Mack Rhoades’ job is all about organization, logistics, scheduling, budgeting and making the tough calls based on the best information he has available.

The pandemic brought changes to all that, making last year by far the most challenging in Rhoades’ 15-year career as a university athletics director.

Rhoades remembers it all vividly. He was chair of Big 12 athletics directors and was in a meeting with them in Kansas City before the Big 12 basketball tournament was set to begin. Many of the Big 12 university presidents were on the phone. It was mid-March 2020 and people still had not figured out how this coronavirus disease called COVID-19 would affect the nation.

“I remember the mayor of Kansas City called some kind of emergency declaration and when that came across, I remember all of us looking at each other and we pretty much knew it was over then. We pretty much knew we were going to cancel the tournament at that time,” Rhoades said.

That same night, Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz became the first NBA player to test positive for the virus, and that was the beginning of the end for normal sports seasons. The NCAA basketball tournament was canceled, dashing the back-to-back championship dreams of the Baylor Lady Bears and the hopes of the men’s team that many thought could advance to the Elite 8 or Final 4.

“My role was to oversee the meeting and I just recall a consensus,” Rhoades said of the Big 12 meeting. “I don’t think there was any disagreement among the presidents, among the athletic directors, to cancel the tournament. I think if we were going to err, we were going to err on the side of caution. In retrospect, it was the right decision. But you still second-guessed it and we all hoped we were making the right decision for everybody involved.

“I do remember heading to the airport in Kansas City and getting on a plane with the men’s team to head back to Waco, and I just remember how bad we all felt for the Lauren Coxes, the Freddie Gillespies, all the seniors, and the fact that they weren’t able to compete for a Big 12 championship, and certainly, not being able to compete for an NCAA championship. You just really felt for our student-athletes and coaches, and yet we felt like we were making the decision in the best interest of our student-athletes, not wanting to put them in an unsafe environment. That was a tough 24 to 48 hours.”

Rhoades said the challenges of student safety during a pandemic, regular testing and other protocols cost Baylor an additional $2 million last year.

In addition, lost TV revenue from canceled games and tournaments and diminished ticket sales cost the university about $15 million in revenues compared to previous years, Rhoades said.

“It’s been a tough, challenging year,” he said. “The physical well-being of our student-athletes and your staff, the mental well-being of your student-athletes and your staff, the financial challenges, the overall uncertainty of the situation, the not having to have a Plan A or Plan B, but also having a C,D, E, F and G. The ability to have to be mobile and nimble and fluid. As leaders you like to make decisions with certainty, and it has been really hard to do that just given the scope of everything we had to deal with.”

On the positive side, Rhoades said he thinks attendance at McLane Stadium this fall will be able to increase to at least 75% if not up to full capacity.

“What will be interesting, and this is something I don’t know, is what will people’s comfort level be by then? There may be many people, and understandably so, who aren’t ready to be in large crowds,” Rhoades said. “The next two or three months will be critical and we will see how many people get vaccinated.”

Lauren Cox

Lauren Cox and the rest of the Lady Bears basketball team were on the runway at Waco Regional Airport on March 12, 2020.

The team was preparing to leave for the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City when Coach Kim Mulkey got a text from a Baylor athletics official telling them to keep the plane on the ground because the COVID-19 scare had placed the tournament in jeopardy.

Thirty minutes later, Cox remembers the second call coming in telling Mulkey the tournament had been canceled. Many of the players, including Cox and her fellow seniors, were inconsolable.

Mulkey told the players to go home and get ready for the NCAA tournament and another run at a national championship.

“At that point, we thought we were just going home for the weekend and coming back to get ready and then going to the NCAA tournament,” Cox said. “I went home to Flower Mound and I had been there for 30 minutes when I learned they canceled the NCAA tournament, too.

“I played my last game of my college career without even knowing it. I was shocked. I definitely shed a few tears, so it was hard for me.”

Cox, 22, did not spend too much timing dwelling on the defending national champion’s misfortune, although she cannot help but wonder what might have been. The 2020 Big 12 Player of the Year and two-time Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year was drafted third overall in April 2020 by the Indiana Fever of the WNBA.

“I think we definitely had a good chance to go back-to-back,” Cox said. “We had a really good team. A lot of different players helped us out and we were starting to figure it out, so I definitely think we had a good shot to repeat. It would have been awesome. I think winning any type of championship is amazing, and if we could have done two in a row, that would have been incredible.”

Before the WNBA went into the COVID-19 “bubble” to protect players, Cox spent a week in Indianapolis meeting her coaches and teammates. She returned home to Flower Mound and promptly tested positive for COVID-19.

“This past year has been crazy,” she said. “There were a lot of unexpected things. It is hard to plan for the future when you don’t really know what is happening next. That was my life for the summer before we knew we were going into the bubble.”

Cox, who is the only WNBA player with Type 1 diabetes, lost her sense of smell and taste, but said she had a pretty mild case. She said her parents and all but one of her three younger sisters all have had COVID-19, also.

The virus caused Cox to miss training camp and a couple of games and she said she “never really got back in the swing of things” during her rookie season. She averaged 3 points and 3 rebounds a game.

“I am enjoying it,” Cox said. “It is definitely a hard transition. I compare it to going from high school to college. The game is a lot faster and more physical, and you are playing against grown women who have been in the league for years. They have experience and know how to score and they know how to defend.”

Cox, who has suffered knee injuries, said she wants to keep playing “as long as my body will allow me to.” She has not thought too much about life after basketball, but Cox, who graduated from Baylor with a degree in corporate communications, said he might pursue a career in broadcasting.

She also wants to continue her efforts to raise awareness about diabetes and to inspire others with the disease.

Susan Kincannon

Waco Independent School District Superintendent Susan Kincannon found her spring break interrupted by news of spiraling event cancellations intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus. A decision to extend the district’s spring break was the start of weeks of even more consequential decisions on at-home instruction, feeding students from food-scarce homes, adapting high school graduations and sanitizing campuses.

“We were on spring break as things were developing,” Kincannon said. “Personally, I was moving out of my home in Bell County and had a full week of packing and moving planned.

“I had a conversation with my chief of staff (as event cancellations started). March 13, I woke up and realized we were going to close schools. I reached out to other superintendents and we came to the agreement we were going to close our schools. Coordination (in the area). We met at Region 12 Education Service Center where we were united and held a press conference.

“We were going to close for one to two weeks. That was really a big deal for our schools. We never close for more than a few days at a time. It was really a hard decision for us to close for a week.”

Waco ISD administrators and teachers spent the extended break preparing assignments for students to continue at home, only to realize school closures might continue for the rest of the spring. Leadership training in decision making held earlier in the year came in handy.

“We made that decision … organizing instructional material,” Kincannon said. “We had already been working on that and we brought the principals in to distribute packets. Somewhere along the way we realized we weren’t coming back (after two weeks).

“Phase 2 was getting devices out to the students and providing most robust instruction. It was all problem-solving, things like how do we feed our students? We moved to curbside feeding, then narrowed it down to feeding sites … All throughout the process, we were troubleshooting: a new grading policy, delegating authority, changes to the instructional calendar.

“I was just really proud of us. I had gotten here in September of 2019 and was getting my legs under me as a superintendent. I had held Design Thinking institutes for our leadership on how to solve problems. We had talked about “wicked problems” and how to solve them. This wicked problem was a pandemic. We have used every one of these mindset problems this year … As a team, we had to use design thinking.”

The Waco school district was one of the first organizations in the county touched by the pandemic’s tragedies when G.W. Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry died March 30 from COVID-19, the first McLennan County resident to die of the disease.

“Our death was the first death due to COVID, the first week after our decision to close the schools,” Kincannon said. “He fell ill on the 19th and he had passed away by that Sunday. It was really very sad for the WISD. It hit home for us the seriousness of the virus and the pandemic.”

A year later, Kincannon finds room for praise.

“I’m tired, certainly,” she said. “I think we’re all tired after a long, hard year. There have been so many disappointments, but I’m proud of our staff and our parents. We have a lot to celebrate. We had some goals going into the last school year, non-COVID goals, and we’ve been able to make some progress.”

Scott Felton

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said it was shortly before the first cases were detected in McLennan County that he realized the pandemic was going to be more serious than most people understood at the time.

“Our conversations became more frequent. We got the emergency operations center involved. The city and county began working more closely,” Felton said. “It changed everything about what we thought about and did everyday.”

Before the pandemic, he had become closely acquainted with a tall stack of paperwork on his desk related to projects the county needed to address.

“When COVID started, I started moving that stuff around. Then I put it all onto a chair, and rolled that chair into another room. That chair sat there for a year,” Felton said. “So many things we had to just put aside. Recently I pulled about half the pile off, thought I might begin working on those projects again. I ended up tossing in the trash a sizable percentage of it.”

Felton, whose background is in banking and business, said one of the bigger challenges was educating the public and himself about the pandemic.

“This is something I’d never dealt with before. My background is in business, not epidemiology,” he said. “We had to start putting out orders for people, and that has a psychological impact on everybody involved. I didn’t enjoy that.”

He said the pandemic “will make an indelible mark on our memory.”

“It will be hard to make a decision without considering how we might be affected if another pandemic hit,” Felton said. “Pandemic has always been a factor, but we never gave it a lot of credibility because we live in a country where risks are few and far between. The risk factor is going to be there for a while.”

Since Wednesday, when Gov. Abbott’s new non-mask rule went into force, Felton has been visiting places around Waco to gauge public response. His stops included places not requiring the wearing of masks.

“I looked at our tax office a couple of times. We have no sign up requiring masks, but people in line were wearing them. I hope that’s because people realize that’s a way to mitigate risk,” said Felton. “That’s what I’ve always said, that most people evaluate how much risk they want to take and take steps to mitigate that risk. I talked with people at restaurants, at stores, at Dillard’s, for example, and they told me they were going to wear masks. They were choosing to wear masks, directive or no directive.”

Tribune-Herald writers Carl Hoover, Tommy Witherspoon, Rhiannon Saegert and Mike Copeland contributed to this report.