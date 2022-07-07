Margarita & Salsa Festival ends after 24-year Waco run

The long-running Margarita & Salsa Festival, which brought country acts to Waco in August for 24 years, is no longer running.

Extraco Events Center CEO and President Wes Allison said the absence of the festival on next month's calendar is no mistake. The festival, last held in 2019, is not coming back.

"It is over. The last one was in 2019 and it hadn't made money for some time," Allison said Wednesday. "There was too much risk and not enough reward."

For the last eight years, the festival served as a fundraiser for Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo scholarships. But two years lost because of COVID-19 and an increase in concert costs led organizers to decide it was time to pull the plug.

"It had a nice run," Allison said.

Texas country star Pat Green, who attended Vanguard College Preparatory School during his years in Waco, helped organize the first festival in 1996 as a fundraiser for the Arthritis Foundation, in support of his mother Patsy Burgess, who suffered from arthritis. It paired live music with local restaurants and individuals competing in margarita- and salsa-making.

What started humbly in the River Square Center parking lot grew over time, moving to the Extraco Events Center fairgrounds in 2003. Green's advocacy of the festival led to an unofficial title as "Mayor of Salsaritaville," but his attendance became less regular in the 2000s. The Arthritis Foundation followed suit in 2012, with the Extraco Events Center taking over the festival as a scholarship fundraiser.

In its 24 years, the festival brought both A-listers and up-and-coming acts in Texas and Nashville country to Waco, with crowds generally ranging from 5,000 to 8,000 people. Performers who played the festival include Green, Cross Canadian Ragweed, Dierks Bentley, Randy Travis, Lee Ann Womack, Randy Rogers Band, Eli Young Band, Kevin Fowler, The Bellamy Brothers, Joe Nichols, The Band Perry, Josh Abbott Band, Turnpike Troubadours, Aaron Watson, Gary Allan, William Clark Green, Wade Bowen, Shinyribs, Jon Wolfe, Cody Jinks and, most famously, Willie Nelson.

The pairing of Nelson and Green at the 2002 festival drew an estimated 14,000 people packing Heritage Square and the surrounding area. The festival moved to the Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo grounds the next year.

Brian Brown, a co-owner of The Backyard, one of Waco's more active concert venues, said concert fees and production costs have been rising in the aftermath of COVID-19 surges in 2020 and 2021. While venues saw crowds eager to return to live concerts after months of COVID-19 shutdowns, attendance is back to being less predictable.

"Just when you think crowds are coming back, they get fickle again," Brown said.

The Backyard has a concert stage with built-in lighting and sound, which streamlines concert production and keeps costs steady. Organizers of outdoor festivals, on the other hand, have to arrange portable stages, sound, lighting, security fencing, and areas serving food and drink, he said.

The Margarita & Salsa Festival also falls in a three-month window that includes Labor Day weekend's Westfest, back-to-school concerts and the annual Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo in early October. With inflation on the rise, music fans may be more picky about how to spend their money, Brown said.

The festival usually drew a mix of locals and out-of-town tourists, and its absence will have an impact on Waco tourism, said Carla Pendergraft, marketing director for the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau.

"We hope to see a similar festival take its place someday soon," Pendergraft said by email.

Texas country star Cody Johnson will come to the Extraco Events Center for a Sept. 24 concert, a shift in seasons from his usual late spring appearance in Waco, and Allison said fan interest in the show seems strong. He said the HOT Fair has been able to secure a mix of "a little bit of the old, a little bit of the new and a little bit of Texas" for this year's yet-unannounced entertainment lineup.