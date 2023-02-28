Tuesday marked 30 years since the deadly federal raid at the Branch Davidian compound outside Waco that led to further tragedy.

The Feb. 28, 1993, warrant service by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms at Mount Carmel ended in the deaths of four ATF agents and six Branch Davidians, and kicked off a standoff that ended in a fire April 19, 1993, that killed 76 more people, including some 25 children.

In an annual remembrance, ATF agents had already placed a wreath of white flowers at the Waco Peace Officer Memorial in downtown Waco's Indian Spring Park by 10:30 Tuesday morning. Members of an ATF Special Response Team stood next to the wreath at parade rest during the hours ATF agents were at the Branch Davidian compound attempting to serve a search warrant 30 years ago. Every 10 minutes a new group of agents marched up to the wreath and changed positions with those who had been standing with it.

“As we pass the 30th anniversary, soon there will be no one left in the agency who was there that day," said Fred Milanowski, special agent in charge of the ATF Houston Field Division. “So, it is very important for the younger agents to carry forward the remembrance.”

Milanowski said he has been the special agent in charge in Houston for seven years. He attends the wreath-laying every year, and Tuesday's turnout was the largest number of agents and alumni who have attended in a long time, he said.

"Our agents came without malice 30 years ago to serve a search warrant signed by a federal magistrate on the Branch Davidians, and four of them (agents) died that day," Milanowski said. “No one in law enforcement gets up in the morning wanting or expecting what happened that day.”

Another 28 agents were injured in the 2.5-hour shootout that unfolded before a cease fire gave way to weeks of standoff, according to an account on the ATF website.

“That was a tragic day for the agency, and we promised we would never forget those who died and those who were wounded,” Milanowski said.

The agency holds a remembrance ceremony in Waco every year on Feb. 28, he said. Some years, the turnout is bigger than others, he said.

“This year, the Waco Police Department provided a color guard, and we had a guest speaker who was there that day,” Milanowski said.

Agents also played a recording of the national anthem as the Waco Police Department color guard marched out with the American and Texas flags and two officers carrying ceremonial rifles.

Mount Carmel

Outside of town, Tuesday brought the sound of birds chirping, a high of 86 degrees and a light breeze to 1781 Double EE Ranch Road, a stark contrast to the cold and rainy weather that accompanied the tragedy there 30 years before. If passersby were not looking too closely at the big black gate that reads “The Branch” on the outside, they may never have even noticed the unsuspecting plot.

A handful of visitors wandered the grounds of the Branch Davidian compound Tuesday afternoon, commemorating the 30-year anniversary of the ATF raid.

Not much is left behind of the original compound. An old swimming pool that once was tucked behind the main building now remains one of the only surviving pieces of foundation full of green water. Near the pool is a concrete hole in the ground with a sign that says “Vault where mothers and children were gassed.”

The site now features a stone memorial inside its gates honoring the Branch Davidians who lost their life in the siege and fire. Visitors are also welcome to visit a one-room chapel decorated with memorabilia on the grounds where a speaker was giving a presentation and selling merchandise Tuesday.