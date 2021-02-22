Marlin gets its water back a week after winter storm left it bone dry

Four years later the city got another state infrastructure grant that included $6.33 million for refurbishing the water plant and building 7 miles of water line.

Mayor Carolyn Lofton said she has relied on bottled water for years, and she had several cases when cold weather hit Feb. 11. She said the city also called the Texas Department of Emergency Management about that time and asked for resources ahead of the storm. H-E-B and Walmart ran out of water that weekend, and icy roads set back deliveries during the week, she said.

“I think people realized they might want to get some supply,” she said. “I noticed the stores were full of people buying supplies. A lot of people bought food to cook, but it didn’t do them much good if they had electric stoves.”

She had enough water to share Monday when she had 24 people taking shelter in her home, which didn’t lose power.

In the meantime, she was preoccupied with getting the water plant repaired and getting drinking water to residents, both goals blocked by icy roads. When the city manager and fire chief drove to Hillsboro on Thursday to pick up a part for the water plant, she urged them to stop at convenience stores to buy cases of water, which yielded 41 cases.