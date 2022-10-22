Marlin theater's ‘Phantom’ organ accompaniment recalls era of silent film

Marlin's Palace Theatre will screen the 1925 silent film "The Phantom of the Opera" Saturday night, Oct. 29, but the film's phantom will not be the only organist in the house.

Providing a live accompaniment to the classic horror film will be Waco organist Jim Pitts, who, as most organists did in the era of silent films, will improvise a score as the movie plays. At his fingertips is an organ nearly as old as the Palace Theatre and the film, a 1927 Robert Morton pipe organ now enjoying a new lease on life as a digital instrument.

The theater organ came to the Marlin theater last year, after renovation by the Texas Museum of Theatre and Broadcast in McGregor, which received it in 2017. The museum lacked the space for the organ's pipes, bellows and blower units, which were not in the best of shape after two floods and years in storage, so it was converted into a digital organ in its restoration.

During its lifetime in Texas, the Robert Morton organ saw stints at the Old Mill Theatre and the Rialto Theater in the 1920s and '30s in Dallas, a brief interlude at an Austin funeral home and many years in storage before its last active phase at Dallas' Lakewood Theatre in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Its digital conversion means its sound is generated from digital audio samples rather than air blown through tuned pipes, but for Pitts, a veteran of both church and theater organs, it is close enough to the real thing. Pitts' introduction into a broader world of organ playing came in the 1950s when a chaplain at Lackland Air Force Base got the young airman from Bruceville who occasionally played for church assigned as organist for his chapel services. That forced Pitts, a Baptist, to broaden his repertoire to include Catholic and Jewish liturgical music.

Though work as a radio broadcaster and Texas State Technical Institute instructor paid the bills for much of his career, including stints at Waco stations WACO-AM/FM and KRZI-AM, Pitts continued to play organ on the side, at churches, with dance bands, in recording studios and the occasional gig on theater organs. He was church organist at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in the 1960s and now is organist at Lake Shore United Methodist Church.

Over the years, he has become as steeped in theater organ history as he is well-versed in organ music. While the tradition and sound of movie theater organs has reverberated in popular memory for more than a century, the historical window of their heyday actually is somewhat small, extending from the 1910s to the 1930s.

Films were silent in the first decades of cinema, lacking soundtracks for dialogue, sound effects or music underlying the action on the screen.

"It had the allure of watching someone else's slideshow of their vacation," Pitts said.

Theater owners accustomed to booking small orchestras and piano players for vaudeville shows started to test live music with films. Piano players worked best, and cheapest, but as movie theaters grew in size, pianos were less successful in filling auditoriums with sound.

The pipe organ, however, did just that in churches and cathedrals, and some enterprising theater owners started upgrading the pianos in their halls and amphitheaters to the queen of instruments. As theaters became larger and more architecturally elaborate, so did the organs inside, adding manuals, or keyboards, and ornate trim, mounted on lifts that moved organs from subfloor storage to stage level.

Their sounds, too, evolved from those designed for church use and classical music with new stops, voicing and sound effects added to complement movies. Theater organs grew to mimic a full range of orchestral instruments with extensive percussion selections including snare drum, bass drum, cymbals, marimba, xylophone and gong, plus sound effects like train whistles and car horns — voicing options not offered in church organs.

"The theater organ, like the banjo, is a distinctively American musical instrument," Pitts said.

The Robert Morgan organ Pitts will play Saturday, white with gilt ornamentation, replicates those sounds from digital samples, including a rumbling bass note sounding like one produced by a 32-foot pipe. It is felt more than heard as Pitts demonstrates in the Palace Theatre.

"They ask me not to do this in older (theater) houses because the plaster falls from the walls," he said with a chuckle.

Accompanying a film on organ requires another well-tuned instrument: the organist. More precisely, an improvisational organist.

Movies rarely arrived with an accompanying score so musicians had to invent something as they watched the action on screen and for running times that exceeded an hour. Players would stitch together phrases from classical music and popular songs with tropes for romance, action, comedy and, as in the case of "The Phantom of the Opera," horror.

Pitts has played under the silent "Phantom" four or five times before.

"80% of this score does not exist … and every time is different," he said.

At the console, the organist performed some of the phrases that likely will show up Saturday night: sinister chords with vibrato, themes from Andrew Lloyd Weber's stage musical "The Phantom of the Opera" and the iconic opening passages of Johann Sebastian Bach's Toccata and Fugue in D minor.

"Nobody wrote better spooky music than Bach," Pitts said with a smile.

The instrument of choice for the title character in "Phantom," a masked, shadowy figure living in the subterranean chambers of the Paris Opera, is an organ. The phantom, played by Lon Chaney in the 1925 silent, is at the keyboard when he is unmasked, one of cinema's iconic scenes.

Saturday's "Phantom" showing will bring back memories of the Palace Theatre's days as a movie house. The facility hosts dinner theaters and Paranormal Academy training sessions, but is branching out into more entertainment, said Robert Brown, a member of the Palace Theatre board and owner of Waco ad agency McKinleyBrown & Bradley.

An Elvis Presley tribute revue in August drew a good crowd, and Saturday's movie screening fundraiser may lead to more screenings in the future, Brown said.

The movie screening in Marlin combines a 1925 theater, a 1925 film and a 1927 organ, but the golden years of theater organs that reunion suggests would peak only a few years later, after the 1927 debut of "The Jazz Singer," the first feature film with sound. Its arrival signaled an end to live music in movie theaters as movies afterward would carry their own sound and music.

Time has narrowed the chances to hear a theater organ in live accompaniment. Trey Concilio of the Texas Museum of Theatre & Broadcast, which has another complete theater organ in its collection, said the infrastructure needed to repair, maintain and tune the instruments is "a dying trade."

Disappearing, too, are the organists who can improvise at the console. Pitts is sad, but philosophical, at the passing of the theater organ age.

"It had a short life, but an exciting life," he said.