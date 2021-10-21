Marlin VFD benefits from new brush truck

The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department was the first to be called out to what became the 96-acre Rice Road fire near Riesel on Sept. 21.

Its new excess military truck addition was instrumental in helping the department fight a six-hour-long battle along with other area fire departments and the Texas A&M Forest Service.

“The Stewart Stevenson (truck) did very well in helping to knock down the fire at a time when low humidity and windy conditions were against us,” said Marlin VFD Assistant Fire Chief Mike Bethke. “We were very pleased to have this rugged truck with its new slip-on unit that can carry a large volume of water.”

The excess military Stewart & Stevenson was attained through the Department of Defense Firefighter Property Program and the 650-gallon slip-on unit was made possible with a grant through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program. Both programs are administered by the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Fire Chief James Adams painted the truck a nonmilitary color and Bethke detailed it with the departmental logo.