Marlin water supply low after ice storm knocks plant offline
Marlin water file jl7 (copy)

The city of Marlin’s water treatment plant shortly after it was finished in 2009. 

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald, file

Marlin's mayor is urging residents to conserve water as the city scrambles to repair its water treatment plant, which was damaged during an ice storm and electrical outage.

The Marlin Municipal Water Plant lost full electric power around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, and the backup generator blew a belt an hour later, Mayor Carolyn Lofton said in a notice to residents. The generator was later repaired, and Oncor restored power to the plant around 2 p.m., but the ice storm also knocked out the plant's compressor systems, Lofton said.

Crews were working to put into service a compressor loaned by Falls County and were also seeking to bring a compressor from Waco, but icy roads made delivery impossible, Lofton said.

The city still had enough water in reserve to last until about 9 a.m. Monday.

"We will need customers to conserve water over the next few hours to stretch our current supply," Lofton wrote. "TCEQ has been notified and they are working with the City regarding this emergency."

Meanwhile, Marlin Independent School District is making its junior high gymnasium available as a warming center for anyone who needs it. Anyone in need of food or shelter may call Marlin Police Department, 254-883-9255.

