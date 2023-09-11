Residents, family, friends and staff at Heartis Waco Assisted Living and Memory Care in Waco recently celebrated the 100th birthday of resident Martha Lavinia Crittenden Haltom, who was born in Galveston on Aug. 8, 1923 to George Mozea and Christine Middleton Crittenden, a direct descendent of Declaration of Independence signer Arthur Middleton.

“Vinnie” attended The University of Texas and was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. She was married to E.P. Haltom Sr. from 1948-1982. They had one son, Edward Philmore (Phil) Haltom, Jr., who died in 1985. She has one grandson, Edward Philmore (Casey) Haltom III.

A member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, she served as Third Vice President General and as a president of the Sterling C. Robertson Chapter. Passionate about Texas history, she worked to ensure the DRT remained the custodian of the Alamo and its history for many years.

For decades, she traveled the world with a group of friends, visiting and revisiting many destinations in Europe, Africa and Asia.

Haltom was a longtime leader at First Presbyterian Church of Waco, serving as its first woman deacon, as president of the Women of the Church and on the regional Presbytery.

At Heartis, staff members have remarked about the “great smile on her face [which] is such a blessing to everyone that meets her.” At age 100, she continues to be an exercise leader and a leader in the community’s SPARK program.