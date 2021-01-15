Martin Luther King Jr. Day observances link past to future

The work ahead is what is on the mind for 22-year-old T’neyah Thomas, no relation to Vincent Thomas.

“This is an opportunity to educate,” she said.

A Waco group she is a part of, Blaccent, aims to do that through activities including voter registration and community building.

The Fort Worth native grew up in years that had MLK Days and Black History months, but the sting of living in a white-dominated society came home acutely when the director of her performing arts high school’s select women’s choir pressured her to cut her afro hairstyle to “fit in” with the other singers. She declined.

Flash forward several years to this spring’s Black Lives Matter rally and T’neyah Thomas, now a Waco resident, felt the time for change is now.

“It has to happen. That’s why I had to go out to the Black Lives Matter protest, even though my mom didn’t want me to,” she said, admitting she was a little afraid for her safety.

Blaccent, with a tagline of “It’s more than the way we talk, it’s who we are, it’s where we’re from, and where we’re going,” offers a way to push for community awareness.