Martin Luther King Jr. Day observances link past to future

For Coque Gibson, this weekend’s commemorations of Martin Luther King Jr. Day will bring back some 35 years of memories, when she and her husband, Lester, a former Waco City Council member and McLennan County commissioner, were instrumental in its organizing local celebrations after it became a national holiday in 1986.
Waco artist Vincent Thomas, one of the organizers of local Black Lives Matter rallies in June, sees it as a time to use the past to step forward, changing the present for the future. Waco City Council Member Andrea Barefield said it is an opportunity to look beyond the civil rights leader’s work for racial equality to his equally pertinent messages on social and economic justice.
This year’s celebrations and commemorations come after a tumultuous year with the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed nearly 400,000 Americans, national Black Lives Matter rallies and protests, the deaths of civil rights icons including John Lewis and Elijah Cummings as well as local leader Lawrence Johnson, and, most recently, a violent breach of the U.S. Capitol.
And in a change all too familiar during the pandemic, most of the face-to-face celebrations of Martin Luther King Jr. Day that have joined the community physically in the past are going online. Many national organizations have advised their affiliates to avoid public gatherings this year, Waco NAACP President Peaches Henry said.
Friday’s traditional laying of wreaths at Martin Luther King Jr. Park changed from a public ceremony on the Friday before the Monday holiday to one where individuals and group representatives were encouraged to lay wreaths on their own through the weekend to avoid gatherings.
The Church Under The Bridge, which meets Sunday mornings at Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave., will hold its annual Reconciliation Sunday led by co-pastors Jimmy Dorrell and Charles Benson at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, with participants masked and socially distanced outdoors.
The Waco NAACP will host a “Together We Are A Mighty Force” program online at 10 a.m. Monday with a Zoom link provided to people who request it by emailing naacp@gmail.com. Concerns about prankish Zoom disruptions or ones with more malicious intent, prompted the access restrictions, Henry said.
Mission Waco’s annual lunch and MLK Day of Service, scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. Monday, require registering at groups@missionwaco.org to keep numbers small. It is the same for Keep Waco Beautiful’s Brazos River Cleanup from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at 201 S. University Parks Drive, which requires advance registration, available by emailing kwacob@gmail.com.
Capping MLK Day is a virtual candlelight vigil starting at 6 p.m. The vigil will include video of wreath laying from the weekend, presentations from local organizations and social fraternities, a message from Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price, music from Terrence Reed, Jara McCoy and Bishop Royce Montgomery, and Malik Lee’s “I Have A Dream” presentation. To get a link to the Zoom event, email OGR@baylor.edu.
This year’s commemorative will be different, but that’s not necessarily bad, said Rochonda Farmer-Neal, one of the vigil’s coordinators and director of the Baylor University Office of Government Relations.
“For me, it is different. It feels different for me. This is one time you can actually express and witness that peaceful exchange with the community,” Farmer-Neal said. “But I feel you have more people participating in virtual events. I think more people are open to new things and learning new things. … In a time of social distancing, we’re listening to each other more. God has given us this time to sit and listen, to get closer to Him and understand how to be peaceful.”
McLennan County Commissioner Pat Miller said remembering King and his life’s work may help refocus after a stressful year.
“It’s always a struggle for peace and for right and for freedom. … We can come back to the America he urged us to believe in,” she said.
Barefield, the Waco City Council member, said King still points forward to the work needed for a better, broader America.
“Sometimes we get real comfortable with ‘I Have a Dream,’ but moving forward for social justice, that’s what he was about,” Barefield said, referring to an iconic 1963 speech during a rally at the Lincoln Memorial with a title “March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.”
The work ahead is what is on the mind for 22-year-old T’neyah Thomas, no relation to Vincent Thomas.
“This is an opportunity to educate,” she said.
A Waco group she is a part of, Blaccent, aims to do that through activities including voter registration and community building.
The Fort Worth native grew up in years that had MLK Days and Black History months, but the sting of living in a white-dominated society came home acutely when the director of her performing arts high school’s select women’s choir pressured her to cut her afro hairstyle to “fit in” with the other singers. She declined.
Flash forward several years to this spring’s Black Lives Matter rally and T’neyah Thomas, now a Waco resident, felt the time for change is now.
“It has to happen. That’s why I had to go out to the Black Lives Matter protest, even though my mom didn’t want me to,” she said, admitting she was a little afraid for her safety.
Blaccent, with a tagline of “It’s more than the way we talk, it’s who we are, it’s where we’re from, and where we’re going,” offers a way to push for community awareness.
Vincent Thomas, too, felt Black Lives Matter was an issue to get involved with, to the point of taking his 1-year-old son Kai so he could witness the event. While the event was peaceful, both T’neyah Thomas and Vincent Thomas said they sensed they were watched by police in the days surrounding the rally for their involvement.
Vincent Thomas, 23, was born in Waco and grew up in East Waco until his family moved to Capitan, New Mexico, when he was in second grade. As a Black child in a predominantly white school, he discovered other students considered him different.
“Kids didn’t want to play with me and I didn’t know why,” he said.
Bullying and racial name-calling followed. A couple of years later, a spelling bee left a sour taste in his mouth when race became a factor in his losing, then winning in a rematch that angered white parents.
His family later returned to Waco, and he graduated from Connally High School, going on to earn an associate’s degree in graphic design from Texas State Technical College. He is using his art to help build the community he seeks, presently painting an East Waco-themed mural on the side of TFNB Your Bank For Life on Elm Avenue.
Like T’neyah Thomas, he said he feels acutely aware it is their time to take the baton from the leaders who preceded them and move forward. Vincent Thomas, incidentally, had a grandmother who marched with King decades ago in Atlanta.
“I feel our elders are looking to us to pass down this legacy,” Vincent Thomas said.