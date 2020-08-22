Mask makers add expression to safety

Fewer than five months after mask wearing became a mantra in slowing the spread of COVID-19, many wearers are moving beyond thoughts of protection to means of self-expression.

Discussion of cloth masks versus paper disposals versus N-95 respirators now are shifting to considerations more in line with fashion decisions: solid color or print? cotton, rayon, canvas or denim? sports, school or sorority logo? humorous quip or serious message?

They can all be found on Waco faces these days.

"My sole goal is to get people in masks," said Penney Hapenney, owner of wacomasks.com, which offers masks in dozens of categories.

Hapenney got into serious mask making with three colleagues at Joann Fabrics last spring during the early weeks of the pandemic, partially because of an emergency need for personal protective equipment and partially because no one was buying the sewing machines she sells.

At their peak, they were cranking out more than 200 cloth masks a day. Hapenney started wacomasks.com as an outline outlet for masks and though the pandemic is still alive and kicking, times have changed: Cotton fabric now is hard to get, and demand for sewing machines is hot.