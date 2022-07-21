Masking urged as CDC upgrades McLennan County community COVID-19 level to 'high"

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has upgraded McLennan County's community level for COVID-19 to from medium to high, signaling that residents need to take extra steps to protect themselves.

“The CDC suggests (everyone) wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, as well as staying up-to-date on vaccines," said Clare Paul, spokesperson for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

She said those with symptoms should get tested. Those who have a positive test should stay home at least five days and wear a mask, if they must be around others in the home, she said.

Dr. Farley Verner, health authority for the district, said the CDC has additional recommendations for those at high risk for severe disease.

"People at higher risk for progression to severe disease due to age or medical comorbidities, especially if they are unvaccinated, should strongly consider limiting their exposure in indoor public places," Dr. Verner said. "If absolutely necessary to go out, they can best decrease their own risk by wearing an N95 or KN95 mask."

The CDC also recommends that those at high risk should take these measures:

Talk to their health care provider about whether they need to take other precautions such as testing.

Make a plan for rapid testing, such as home tests.

Talk to their health care provider about whether they are candidates for treatments like oral antivirals and monoclonal antibodies.

The CDC has listed 42% of counties in the U.S. as having high community levels of COVID-19. Those include most of Texas' big urban areas and all the counties surrounding McLennan: Bell, Falls, Limestone, Hill, Bosque and Coryell.

The CDC bases community COVID-19 level assessments on new cases reported as well new hospitalizations and regional hospital capacity.

Texas Department of State Health Services reports 34 people hospitalized with COVID-19 from McLennan and surrounding counties in its trauma service area. With 593 staffed hospital beds, that means hospitals in the region have devoted around 5.7% of capacity to treating COVID-19.

The number hospitalized in McLennan County on Thursday was 30, the health district reports, down slightly from a peak of 37 on Monday. The district reported 153 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, which do not count results from at-home tests.