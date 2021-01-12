Masons pledge to follow COVID-19 protocols during three-day Waco meeting with 1,000 members

More than 1,000 Masons from across Texas are on their way to Waco for an annual meeting of the Masonic Grand Lodge of Texas in what is expected to be among the largest indoor gatherings in Waco during the pandemic that continues to rage unchecked.

While Masonic officials promise they will be taking appropriate precautions against the coronavirus, the group is set to arrive Thursday, two days after McLennan County set a daily record with 467 COVID-19 cases and 181 people hospitalized with the disease. While 153 of Tuesday's reported cases are older, previously unreported cases, the 314 new cases still represent a record.

"Many events have been canceled this year because of COVID-19 and we considered canceling this year," Masonic Grand Master Paul Underwood said. "But we visited with the governor's office and we are following all the governor's orders on social distancing, masking, hand sanitizing, signage and all other protocols expected for an event like this. And we are under the 50% occupancy rate for our facility."

The ornate auditorium at the Grand Lodge of Texas at 715 Columbus Ave. has a 3,500-person capacity, Underwood said. By limiting the attendance to about 1,000 members, the group will be able practice proper social distancing, he said. Normally, about 3,000 Masons attend the "grand annual communication," he said.