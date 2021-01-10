First public COVID-19 vaccination clinic booked up for 1,500 shots

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced Friday that 200,000 doses would be delivered to vaccine providers in the coming week, many to providers that have plans for large-scale vaccinations.

The allotments this week include 1,500 more for Ascension Providence, which was among the first recipients of COVID-19 vaccines in mid-December, and where many medical workers are due for their second dose.

Until now the health district's role in the vaccine rollout has been limited to being one of dozens of local providers of the Moderna vaccine, and most of its 200 doses have gone to home health workers and medical first responders. Waco's hospitals have gotten their own supply, and long-term care facilities have been served through local pharmacies under a federal program.

Countywide, 4,561 people had received the vaccine as of Sunday, including 100 with both doses, according to the DSHS tracking tool, which tends to lag behind actual vaccinations. State figures also show that 6,750 doses were set aside for McLennan County in the first four weeks of the state vaccination program.

COVID-19 figures for McLennan County were not available Sunday, but the district announced Saturday that six more residents of the county had died because of the disease, bringing the local toll to 308.