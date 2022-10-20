 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Massive mum

Massive Midway mum created for homecoming

  • 0

Midway High School floral design students created two 10-foot homecoming mums using butcher paper and 1,000 coffee filters to form the flower portion. Midway's football team will take on Bryan High School in its homecoming game Friday night.
Massive Midway mum

Midway High School students Elizabeth Galloway, Calleigh Chau and Cameron Tomlinson adjust one of the two 10-foot homecoming mums they and other floral design students made, using butcher paper and 1,000 coffee filters to form the flower portion. Midway's football team will take on Bryan High School in its homecoming game Friday night.
texas mum

Midway High School floral design students Emma Martin, from left, Calleigh Chau, Shelby Stephenson, Elizabeth Galloway and Cameron Tomlinson work on homecoming mums.
texas mum

Midway student's Emma Martin, front, and Shelby Stephenson  adjust one of the two 10-foot homecoming mums they and other floral design students made, using butcher paper and 1,000 coffee filters to form the flower portion.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelenskyy pauses interview to report drones shot down

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert