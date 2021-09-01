Master Gardeners at odds with Woodway over sewer line replacement's arboretum disruption

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"From what I understand, they've got a lot to work to do on the sewer system, and they'll get back in touch next year, in February or March," Lovecky said. "We may resume what we've had in the past. No, we don't have a written agreement, but I do think that's important to have."

City Manager Oubre said he backs Caballero, whom he hired.

"They say they have an agreement. We can't find it," Oubre said, referencing the Master Gardeners' relationship with Woodway.

For now, the venue on Bosque Boulevard is closed. Oubre said the massive project involves one of only two sewer lines carrying all the city's wastewater.

Woodway tackled the task in three phases, awarding contracts of $2 million and $6.4 million and awaiting council approval of a $11.5 million bid on the final leg that should begin in 90 to 120 days, Oubre said.

Complicating the issue is Woodway's continued reliance on the sewer line, even as it is being replaced. This requires crews to progress in a "leap-frogging" fashion, installing bypasses to keep the wastewater flowing while replacing the old line. This is done employing what Oubre called "portable shacks."