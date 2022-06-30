Master Gardeners get state accolades

Louie McDaniel, a McLennan County Master Gardener since 2006, was recognized recently with the Sharie Lanza Award, the highest award given by the Texas Master Gardener Association.

It is only given periodically to a state leader who has made extraordinary contributions to the Texas gardeners organization.

McDaniel served as TMGA president for an unprecedented term of 2½ years, encompassing all of the COVID-19-restricted years. Because the 2020 conference was canceled in Waco as the pandemic began — a conference that he had been planning for several years — he traveled the state at his own expense to recognize all the winning gardeners, projects, programs and more from associations in far East Texas to the Panhandle to El Paso, Midland-Odessa, Galveston and South Texas.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension county agent Shane McLellan presented the award to McDaniel at the June 8 McLennan County Master Gardeners monthly meeting, lauding his longtime friend and Master Gardener volunteer. McDaniel has advanced training in all 12 horticultural specialties offered by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

Also honored was Jeanette Kelly, first-place winner in the individual Master Gardener, large association category. Kelly, a Master Gardener since 2004, has been instrumental in the planning and execution of a number of public and school garden spaces in Waco, including the pollinator teaching garden at Miss Nellie’s wildflower garden in Cameron Park, Trailside Garden at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, the garden at Cedar Ridge Elementary and more over the years.

She also originated many gardening events and projects such as the Children’s Garden Fair and the gardening booth at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market.

The new MCMG seed bank program, which offers free Master Gardener-gathered local seeds to members and the public, won third place in educational programming. The association as a whole won second-best in the large organization category.