MCC expands scholarship opportunities

McLennan Community College has introduced a new scholarship opportunity recognizing McLennan County high school students ranked in the top 11-20% of their class at the end of their junior year.

The Rising Star scholarship is an extension of the current McLennan Scholarship, which offers free tuition for McLennan County students ranking in the top 10% of their high school class.

Rising Star Scholarships cover 50% of tuition and fees at McLennan for four semesters, excluding summer terms, and are valid for four long semesters after high school graduation.

Recipients must enroll full time (12 credit hours or more per semester), maintain a cumulative grade-point average of 2.5 and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at www.fafsa.gov. Recipients will be notified by McLennan’s financial aid office and their high school principal at the end of their junior year.

MCC has also made significant changes to the McLennan Scholars program, which recognizes students in the top 10% of their class. Scholarships will be awarded to students based on their ranking at the end of their junior year in high school.