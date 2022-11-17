 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MCC Foundation hits scholarship high

  • 0
MCC Foundation Scholarship group

The McLennan Community College Foundation honored scholarship students and donors at the Scholar, Donor and Alumni Appreciation Luncheon Sept. 14 at MCC. The foundation awarded a record-breaking $663,589 in student scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year. This is the highest amount awarded to students in the foundation’s 32-year history. Pictured are scholarship recipients with a check representing the milestone. The foundation’s scholarship application period for the 2023-24 academic year opened Oct. 1

 MCC photo

The McLennan Community College Foundation honored scholarship students and donors at the Scholar, Donor and Alumni Appreciation Luncheon Sept. 14 at MCC.

The foundation awarded a record-breaking $663,589 in student scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year. This is the highest amount awarded to students in the foundation’s 32-year history.

Pictured are scholarship recipients with a check representing the milestone. The foundation’s scholarship application period for the 2023-24 academic year opened Oct. 1

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Workers' rights: Qatar says issue has been distorted into hate sp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert