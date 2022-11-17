MCC Foundation hits scholarship high

The McLennan Community College Foundation honored scholarship students and donors at the Scholar, Donor and Alumni Appreciation Luncheon Sept. 14 at MCC.
The foundation awarded a record-breaking $663,589 in student scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year. This is the highest amount awarded to students in the foundation’s 32-year history.
Pictured are scholarship recipients with a check representing the milestone. The foundation’s scholarship application period for the 2023-24 academic year opened Oct. 1