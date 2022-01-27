MCC honors leaders with gathering space

McLennan Community College recently honored local community leaders Greta and the late Murray Watson Jr. with the opening of the Greta and Murray Watson Jr. Arbor on the MCC campus.
The Greta and Murray Watson Jr. Arbor project was conceived and funded through the Brazos Higher Education Service Corporation, the student loan financing company founded by Murray Watson Jr. in 1975.
Among other gifts, the company and the Watson family have funded more than $579,000 in endowed scholarships at the MCC Foundation to support the McLennan Presidential Scholars program.
To honor its founder’s lifelong support of higher education, the corporation and the Watson family wished to create an outdoor space where students, faculty and staff at the college could gather. No college funds were expended for this campus enhancement.
Murray Watson Jr. was a lawyer, rancher, politician and philanthropist who had a passion for serving others. He was elected to the Texas House of Representatives at age 24, shortly after graduating from Baylor Law School.
He represented Central Texas in the Texas House until 1963 when he was elected to the Texas Senate, where he served until 1973. As senator, Watson carried many important pieces of legislation, but he was especially proud of helping create what is now TSTC, and he was a strong advocate for establishing MCC in 1965.
Watson died in 2018, and his wife Greta continues to lead the family’s Mart-based operations, including a cattle company and Watson Feed Store. Their daughter, Missy Larson, also serves on the MCC Foundation board of directors.
“We are so grateful to our friends at Brazos Higher Education Service Corporation and the Watson family for their generous donations to our campus and student scholarships,” said MCC President Johnette McKown. “This space will provide an area where our students are able to relax, study and find tranquility in their busy schedules. This is the perfect tribute to the Watson family that cares so deeply about students and their success.”
To learn more, visit www.mclennan.edu/foundation or contact Executive Director Kim Patterson at 254-299-8606 or kpatterson@mclennan.edu.