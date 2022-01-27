MCC honors leaders with gathering space

McLennan Community College recently honored local community leaders Greta and the late Murray Watson Jr. with the opening of the Greta and Murray Watson Jr. Arbor on the MCC campus.

The Greta and Murray Watson Jr. Arbor project was conceived and funded through the Brazos Higher Education Service Corporation, the student loan financing company founded by Murray Watson Jr. in 1975.

Among other gifts, the company and the Watson family have funded more than $579,000 in endowed scholarships at the MCC Foundation to support the McLennan Presidential Scholars program.

To honor its founder’s lifelong support of higher education, the corporation and the Watson family wished to create an outdoor space where students, faculty and staff at the college could gather. No college funds were expended for this campus enhancement.

Murray Watson Jr. was a lawyer, rancher, politician and philanthropist who had a passion for serving others. He was elected to the Texas House of Representatives at age 24, shortly after graduating from Baylor Law School.