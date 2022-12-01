MCC presents 2 alumni with awards

The McLennan Community College Foundation’s Highlander Alumni and Friends Association presented two awards to alumni of MCC: the Distinguished Alumni and Distinguished Leader awards.

Mandy Loftin-Conner is the recipient of the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award. She is a graduate of China Spring High School and attended McLennan as a theater major from 1991-93. She continued her education at Texas Tech University and has taught locally for 25 years.

During that time, she has earned 13 trips to regional UIL One-Act Play competition and eight trips to state. In addition to teaching and directing, Loftin-Conneris an established playwright. She has published the well-received play, “Lafayette No. 1,” which has been produced in 31 states, Canada and Australia.

She has also published “AGO,” “Should Not Cause Harm,” “Unclaimed,” “Dirt,” “11” and “Rue.” Most recently, she partnered with Creative Waco to create a pair of life-sized Columbian mammoth puppets that will be utilized by the Mayborn Museum and the Waco Mammoth National Monument.

Creative Waco Executive Director Fiona Bond praised Loftin-Conner’s creativity.

“Mandy is deeply grounded in her personal faith and values,” Bond said. “She embodies those values in her work and creative practice, inspiring others, and giving those who feel unseen the opportunity to find their voice and shine.”

Killian Hutchison of Waco was awarded the 2022 Distinguished Leader Award. Hutchison came to McLennan Community College as a Presidential Scholar.

She maintained a 4.0 grade-point average during her time at MCC in the nursing program, all while working a part-time job, serving on the Student Advisory Committee, and volunteering at several nonprofits in the Waco area.

She did all this during the midst of the pandemic, and during its peak, she volunteered to help vaccinate the community.

Hutchison will continue to serve the community as a neonatal ICU nurse at Ascension Providence.