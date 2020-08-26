MCC trustees approve $58.5 million budget, tax rate bump
Related to this story
Most Popular
Baylor University head men’s tennis coach Brian Boland’s surprise resignation last month came after university officials investigated him on a…
A Waco man stole a FedEx truck Thursday afternoon in North Waco, abandoned it four blocks away and stole jewelry from another vehicle before h…
Four members of a family, including two teenage sisters, died early Tuesday in a fire that destroyed a mobile home on a rural road outside Bel…
Affidavit: Crawford chief's evidence tampering arrest related to sexual misconduct investigation against him
Former Crawford Police Chief Clay Bruton told a Texas Ranger he deleted explicit videos and images on his cellphone after the Ranger told Brut…
A teenager charged with the attempted murder of a Waco man used a fake profile on an online dating app for gay men to “lure” the man to anothe…
Crawford Police Chief Clay Bruton was arrested on a felony tampering with evidence charge and resigned Thursday afternoon, officials said.
Police arrested a 17-year-old suspect in three recent shootings tied to a dating app primarily used by gay men, officials announced Friday.
A Waco man charged with killing his girlfriend during her 28th birthday party June 8 was indicted Thursday.
McLennan County is poised to pay $5 per tail for feral hogs, the ornery, tenacious critters whose numbers continue to grow and whose appetite …
A Waco man was arrested Tuesday after he solicited sex from undercover McLennan County Sheriff's Office detectives who posed online as childre…