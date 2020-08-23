MCC, TSTC prepare for students' return to fall classes

Students are returning to the McLennan Community College campus Monday for fall classes. Before classes start, the first lessons will be in what has changed since last spring, when on-campus instruction shifted online with the aim of slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Masks and face coverings now are required for everyone on campus. Students must view a video on the new COVID-19 protocols before starting classes. Classes are smaller, with 17 or 18 students in the largest classrooms with seats spaced at least 6 feet apart. Larger classes are split into cohorts that alternate between in-person and online instruction each week. Students will be asked to clean their work surfaces before starting with more thorough sanitation of classrooms done every night.
Doors that served as building entrances and exits now are designated as one or the other. Water bottle filling stations still operate, but drinking fountains will not. Food trucks will provide to-go options that will replace in-person dining services on campus. Hand sanitizer stations are set up in every building. Signs outside elevators note the maximum number of riders allowed.
Slightly more than 40% of MCC's students will start the fall semester totally online, Vice President for Instruction Fred Hills said. That is almost double the 21% online from last fall.
Fall enrollment is expected to dip about 10% from last year's almost 9,000 students, and administrators considered that drop in creating this year's budget. MCC President Johnette McKown said some Texas community colleges are anticipating enrollment declines of 30% to 40% this fall.
"Some people are a little nervous, I think," McKown said.
Feedback from her student advisory groups suggests the majority of students want to come back to campus, she said.
TSTC
At Texas State Technical College, similar changes will greet students when they come back Aug. 31. Masks and face coverings are required. Buildings have designated entrances and exits. Labs will practice social distancing, and students will be discouraged from congregating in common areas.
Eight programs — architectural and civil drafting technology, cloud computing, computer networking and systems administrations, computer programming, cybersecurity, mechanical-electrical drafting technology, visual communication technology, and web design and development technology — will shift to an online-only format while 24 other programs will be offered in a hybrid format.
Campus dining areas are closed to in-person dining, but students, faculty and staff can pick up food to-go. Classrooms and lab spaces will be sanitized on a regular basis.
Some returning students will remember those changes from last spring when they returned to campus to finish an extended spring semester, said Lance Eastman, senior vice president for student learning. For a college that prided itself on face-to-face training and hands-on labs, the transition to online instruction required work from both instructors and students to accomplish.
"For some of our students that are tech savvy, this was an easy experience. For others it was quite an adjustment," Eastman said. "TSTC did everything possible to help any student that struggled in this distance learning transition."
Students, faculty and staff who have fever and a cough are asked to stay at home until they are fever-free for 24 hours. Those who have been in contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, but who test negative themselves, should self-quarantine for 14 days.
Help outside the classroom is available this fall with virtual tutoring an option and the school's food pantry and lending library still operating. Requests for help from the pantry and library can be made online through TSTC's Advocacy and Resource Center.
At MCC, the COVID-19 precautions join the online instruction plans developed last March when state and local shelter in place orders led to cancellation of in-person classes for the rest of the semester.
"In the spring, we thought it was a short-term event," McKown said.
Faculty and administrators also figured out ways to allow in-person instruction and performance where required for a degree, including in music performance and theater programs. The college's band will rehearse under a tent that allows spacing of players, and a choir will rehearse in a church's roomy sanctuary, Hills said. Other musicians, singers and actors will practice and perform with plexiglass shields, special masks and via digital streaming.
Audiovisual equipment in most classrooms allows MCC instructors to teach via Zoom teleconferencing and record lectures for students who miss either an in-person class or Zoom meeting. That is important for students who get COVID-19 or come in contact with someone who has it, because a two-week quarantine or longer could cover a considerable amount of an eight-week course, Hills said.
With sanitation measures, masking, social distancing and off-campus instruction for anyone with COVID-19 or close contact with someone with it, college administrators hope to keep COVID-19 disruptions to a manageable level.
"We don't have to shut down if a student becomes sick," Hills said.
Even after weeks of extensive planning and procedures designed to provide and continue instruction despite any COVID-19 disruptions, administrators said the actual restart of school is unknown territory.
"The first week will be tricky," McKown said.
