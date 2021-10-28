McClintons honored for UMHB field upgrades

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton dedicated the brand-new McClinton Family Intramural Fields on Oct. 22 and honored donors Carol and Paul “Crunch” McClinton of Waco.
Nearly 500 were in attendance, including more than 300 UMHB students, plus faculty members, staff and special guests.
The McClinton family arrived at the new intramural fields to the tune of the Crusader fight song by the Blackshirt Cru Spirit Band through a high-energy victory line of cheering students.
The ceremony included remarks from the university president, Dr. Randy O’Rear, UMHB student Kaden Cordell and donor Crunch McClinton. Following a dedication prayer over the new facility from university board of trustees chairman Vince Banks, Crunch and his family cut the ribbon.
The group then moved to the fields for a ceremonial first pitch from baseball legend Nolan Ryan of RS3 Turf, the company that provided the turf for the new fields. Following the pitch, students and guests were invited to explore the new McClinton Family Intramural Fields.
“I am at a loss for words, but I am so grateful for this day, and I will never forget it,” Crunch
McClinton said.
Thanks to the generosity of the McClinton family, UMHB now has an upgraded recreation space, including the Crunch Time Pavilion. The McClintons donated a $1 million gift toward converting 2.6 acres of fields from natural grass to artificial turf.
Other improvements include new field lighting, a pavilion and permanent striping for the recreational sports played on the fields, including football, lacrosse, soccer and softball.
The university has a robust intramural program with more than 1,000 students participating each semester. In addition to the scheduled intramural activities, the fields are used for exercise and sport science classes, student life events, and unstructured student recreation.
“We are proud to have the
McClinton name on this incredible facility at UMHB,” O’Rear said. “Our intramural fields are one of the busiest places on campus, and our students deserve this beautiful new space to gather and play.”