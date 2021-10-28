McClintons honored for UMHB field upgrades

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton dedicated the brand-new McClinton Family Intramural Fields on Oct. 22 and honored donors Carol and Paul “Crunch” McClinton of Waco.

Nearly 500 were in attendance, including more than 300 UMHB students, plus faculty members, staff and special guests.

The McClinton family arrived at the new intramural fields to the tune of the Crusader fight song by the Blackshirt Cru Spirit Band through a high-energy victory line of cheering students.

The ceremony included remarks from the university president, Dr. Randy O’Rear, UMHB student Kaden Cordell and donor Crunch McClinton. Following a dedication prayer over the new facility from university board of trustees chairman Vince Banks, Crunch and his family cut the ribbon.

The group then moved to the fields for a ceremonial first pitch from baseball legend Nolan Ryan of RS3 Turf, the company that provided the turf for the new fields. Following the pitch, students and guests were invited to explore the new McClinton Family Intramural Fields.

“I am at a loss for words, but I am so grateful for this day, and I will never forget it,” Crunch

McClinton said.