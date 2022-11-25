MCC's SBDC director gains State Star Award

McLennan Community College’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Director Steve Surguy has been selected as the North Texas SBDC Network’s 2022 State Star Award recipient.

The SBDC State Star Award is the highest recognition for individual achievement, acknowledging and celebrating exemplary performance that has a significant and positive impact on advancing small business efforts.

Surguy has served as the director of the McLennan SBDC since January 2012. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Southwest Texas State University and has over 35 years in the wholesale distribution industry, primarily in the grocery and pharmaceutical industries.

Since joining the SBDC, Surguy has assisted more than 750 clients, assisting with the creation of over 160 small businesses resulting in the creation of 150 new jobs.

His guidance directly assisted clients with infusing more than $8 million into their businesses and contributed well over 3,300 hours to the growth and expansion of small businesses.