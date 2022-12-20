McGregor Country Christmas festival to kick off Wednesday

The McGregor Country Christmas festival will make its first run Wednesday through Friday, and organizers already have plans to make it a recurring event drawing massive participation.

The free, public event will bring Christmas light displays, bluegrass music, a snow slide, pony rides, a kiddie train, vendors and Santa Claus to downtown McGregor. Rocket Federal Credit Union CEO Terry Sloan said the credit union is the sole organizer of the festival this year, but next year a group of businesses will put the event together and Rocket will serve as a sponsor. Several area businesses are sponsoring the inaugural event.

“Very quickly, word spread around and different businesses wanted to help out,” Sloan said. “It was a seed idea from Rocket.”

He said the last two years have been rough on everyone, including downtown McGregor businesses, and the festival is an effort to give everyone a boost headed into Christmas. Sloan said he expects between 5,000 and 10,000 guests for the first year. He said he expects that number to rise over the next two to five years to between 100,000 and 200,000.

That would dwarf attendance at the annual Waco Wonderland festival, which officials in recent years have said draws about 25,000 to Heritage Square in downtown Waco over the course of a weekend.

“We don’t think there’s going to be anything else like this around,” Sloan said of the McGregor event.

Local musician Sami Brown is scheduled to open the festival at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Bluegrass group The Purple Hulls will play at 6 p.m. Thursday and 7:15 p.m. Friday. The Waco Community Choir will take the stage at 6:15 p.m. Friday.

Festival hours will be 4 to 9 p.m. each day, regardless of weather. Activities will be spread out near the intersection of Third Street and Main Street and set up in The Exchange Event Center at Third and Jefferson Avenue. Kids can make presents for family members at arts and crafts tables, and giveaways from local businesses will continue throughout the festival.

“We’re trying to situate the slide to send them right into the Exchange Center,” Sloan said. “We can’t get them right through the door, but we’ll get close.”

More information is available at texascountrychristmas.com.