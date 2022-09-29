McGregor home incident leaves five dead; officer wounds one

Five people died at a McGregor home Thursday morning in an incident that led a law enforcement officer to shoot and wound one person, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said.

A suspect in the shooting in the 900 block of South Monroe Avenue was in custody Thursday afternoon, DPS spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Howard. In an afternoon news conference he declined to name the suspect or say whether the suspect was the one wounded by the officer, who was not identified.

Texas Rangers are investigating the incident, Howard said.

"It's over, but we want successful healing of the community," he said. "This is not something I looked foward to when I came to work this morning. It's one of those things we wish would never happen."

The house where the incident took place was a small vinyl-sided home across the street from a brick public housing complex.

Area police officers, Texas Rangers and Waco Crime Scene Unit technicians were going in and out of the house Thursday afternoon and set up a tent to shield the view while a gurney was brought inside.

This story will be updated.