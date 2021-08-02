McGregor man pleads guilty in sexual assault of teen

After an examination, doctors told the girl and her mother that she was about 13 weeks pregnant. The girl's mother asked her what happened because she knew her daughter had never had a boyfriend. The girl reported then that Luna sexually assaulted her after offering to give her a ride home from school. She said she was "too scared to say anything before," the affidavit states.

The girl told the officer she was not a willing sexual partner, she was assaulted, according to the affidavit.

After accepting the ride with Luna, who was 17 at the time, the girl reported he passed her house, drove to an alley along some railroad tracks and concealed his purple car in some high weeds and brush. She said Luna hopped over the console and sexually assaulted her in the passenger seat of the car.

The girl told the officer she was "in shock because of what was happening" and was unsure how long the assault lasted. The girl told Luna she was going to tell her father if he didn't "get off of her," the affidavit states.

"Luna stopped and told her 'with an attitude,' 'OK, just chill,'" according to the affidavit. He then drove her home.

The girl gave birth to a daughter, officials said.

