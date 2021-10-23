McGregor Mirror closure "tragic on a lot of levels" as another town loses local paper

The McGregor Mirror printed its final newspaper earlier this month, leaving another town without coverage that reflects the community.
When Editor-in-Chief Bonnie Mullens was a teenager, she sat at a desk in her parents' office on Main Street, not wanting to miss a thing.
By the time she was leading the paper, which became The McGregor Mirror and The Crawford Sun, she spent most of her day corresponding, either in writing or talking to people face-to-face who wanted to discuss something she had published. But during the pandemic she found herself working from home and more cut off than usual.
“Maybe it was preparing me for this, so I wasn’t so involved,” Mullens said.
Today the office's walls are covered with photos of her grandparents, who bought the paper about 14 years after its 1904 founding, and of Mullens and her siblings, Mynette Taylor and Charles Mooney, before they took over the paper in 1992. Every week, the three would work in the print shop to get a paper on Thursdays for their 2,500 readers.
When her parents retired and Mullens became an editor she became a voice in the community, weighing in on the local homecoming mum arms race and wading into controversial school board elections.
“We didn’t have any big, sensational papers, but every week was special because of the people we covered,” Mullens said.
That commitment to being a local paper first and foremost got her noticed when a headline on former President George W. Bush’s election referred to him as a “local ranch owner.”
“I thought ‘we need to make it local,’ and I don’t know how many times you get to do that,” Mullens said. “I was just having fun, and people starting calling from Washington, D.C., wanting copies of it and I thought ‘how did they even know about it?’”
She said unless someone buys the operation, the end of The McGregor Mirror will be a great loss for the community.
“The bigger newspapers are not going to come out here and tell the stories of the stories, the students, the politics like we would.” she said. “We were really a history of McGregor. Not so much now, but every week there was a wedding, engagement or birth. We followed them from the day they were born to their obituaries.”
Circulation had dwindled down to about 1,000, but it was her brother Charles Mooney's death at the age of 70 last month that made Mullens and her sister consider closing. She covered the sports beat while searching for a replacement, but it was not long before the sisters knew their hearts just were not in it anymore. Mooney had served as the paper's editor.
“We just lost our fire after he died,” Mullens said.
She said McGregor Independent School District and the local chamber of commerce publish newsletters, and people have slowly taken to social media for pieces of the services traditionally provided by the paper.
Mullens said The Mirror begrudgingly started a website five years ago, when readers were no longer willing to wait for the weekly paper to come out. A digital edition and a Facebook page followed shortly after the website, after years of fighting to avoid the leviathan platform. Mullens plans to continue posting to the Facebook group, which has about 1,600 followers.
“We ended up having to, just to stay in the game,” Mullens said.
She said she plans to stay involved in her town, but the paper served as a trusted voice in the community that cannot easily be replaced.
“They might not have always liked what we wrote, but they trusted us,” Mullens said. “And what people trust on social media these days just is not true, and it’s hurting the community.”
Donnis Baggett, executive vice president of the Texas Press Association, said social media is a poor substitute for a newspaper.
“A lot of the information people get from social media is not vetted, not presented in any balanced fashion, it’s just regurgitated out there,” Baggett said.
He said The Mirror's closure is “tragic on a lot of levels,” and larger publications in the area will not be able to fill the void.
“Obviously you hate to see anybody go out of business, but community level it is really important,” Baggett said. “Whether it’s high school football, a new school superintendent or what’s going on with their tax rates, there’s a million things a newspaper covers that people take for granted until it’s not being done anymore.”
He said a small town paper is important, but it is a very hard sell today. The problem is partially because of the way rural America’s economy has changed over the last few decades, the domination of social media and the fact that even a successful small town paper will never be wildly profitable.
McLennan County has at least five active newspapers, The West News, the Mart Messenger, the Riesel Rustler, the Waco Tribune-Herald and The Anchor News, published monthly in Waco. In a report available at the University of North Carolina's, researcher Penelope Muse Abernathy found United States had lost a quarter of its newspapers since 2004, and was down to 6,700 papers in 2019. Half the United States' counties only have one newspaper, and two-thirds do not have a daily newspaper.
Like Mullens and her siblings in McGregor, Debra Tumlin, ad director for the Rustler, is also carrying on the work of her father, Roger Jones.
Jones bought the paper in the 1980s and kept the coverage focused on recognizing the community's families, students and organizations. He also also owned Hometown News in southwestern McLennan County, which covered Hewitt, Woodway, Robinson and Lorena.
Tumlin and her mother have been running the paper since her father died in November last year. But every month, they evaluate whether to continue the paper's 126-year run.
She said 40 or 50 years ago it was common for papers like hers to write up community details about who is traveling where and why, who is visiting and other details that matter a lot to people in the community, but would not be much use to anyone else.
“These days, you don’t get as much of the gossip,” Tumlin said.
In January last year, Read’s Food Store stopped advertising with the Rustler, leaving the back page blank. Tumlin and her mother then combined the Rustler and the Waco Farm and Labor Journal into one publication, an even more common fate for small publications during the pandemic, she said.
“We had to scramble to figure out what we were going to do, or if we were going to shut down completely,” Tumlin said.
She said young readers are not replacing the old loyal ones as they age and eventually pass away. Because the paper has no online equivalent or social media presence, Tumlin said she does not see that changing.