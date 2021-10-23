McGregor Mirror closure "tragic on a lot of levels" as another town loses local paper

Jones bought the paper in the 1980s and kept the coverage focused on recognizing the community's families, students and organizations. He also also owned Hometown News in southwestern McLennan County, which covered Hewitt, Woodway, Robinson and Lorena.

Tumlin and her mother have been running the paper since her father died in November last year. But every month, they evaluate whether to continue the paper's 126-year run.

She said 40 or 50 years ago it was common for papers like hers to write up community details about who is traveling where and why, who is visiting and other details that matter a lot to people in the community, but would not be much use to anyone else.

“These days, you don’t get as much of the gossip,” Tumlin said.

In January last year, Read’s Food Store stopped advertising with the Rustler, leaving the back page blank. Tumlin and her mother then combined the Rustler and the Waco Farm and Labor Journal into one publication, an even more common fate for small publications during the pandemic, she said.

“We had to scramble to figure out what we were going to do, or if we were going to shut down completely,” Tumlin said.