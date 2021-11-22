McGregor Mirror operating again under new ownership

Tommy grew up in Ranger, where he was “the worst student you ever saw at Ranger High School,” in his words. His English teacher, the school’s football coach Jackie Stephens, was determined to keep Tommy from dropping out. He knew his struggling student was a sports fanatic and suggested he start covering sports for the school’s paper.

“He had absolutely no reason at all to do that for me, other than just being a guy that cared,” he said.

Later, Stephens helped him get a job as a sports reporter for his hometown paper, the Ranger Times, at the age of 16.

“I just fell in love with it,” he said. “I was a little bitty kid with no voice, and suddenly I had this voice in the newspaper.”

In 1985 he met his eventual wife Pattie during halftime at a football game he was covering.

Tommy rose through the ranks, working at papers in Breckenridge, Mineral Wells and Russell, Kansas before he and Pattie moved to Alaska for two years. When Tommy started purchasing newspapers, Pattie, the more organized of the two, according to the couple, took over the day-to-day business side of the papers.

