McGregor senior named Presidential Scholars candidate

Aimee Bowling, a senior at McGregor High School, has been named one of more than 4,500 candidates in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars program.
The candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in 2021.
She is the daughter of Bryan and Caren Bowling.
Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character, and involvement in community and school activities.
Each year, up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen from among the nation’s seniors. If circumstances permit, all Scholars are invited to Washington, D.C., in June for the national recognition program, featuring various events and activities and culminating in the presentation of the Presidential Scholars Medallion during a White House-sponsored ceremony.
A panel of educators will review submissions and select approximately 600 semifinalists in early April. The Commission of Presidential Scholars will choose the finalists and the Department of Education will announce the Scholars in May.