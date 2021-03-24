 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McGregor senior named Presidential Scholars candidate
0 comments

McGregor senior named Presidential Scholars candidate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Aimee Bowling

Aimee Bowling

Aimee Bowling, a senior at McGregor High School, has been named one of more than 4,500 candidates in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars program.

The candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in 2021.

She is the daughter of Bryan and Caren Bowling.

Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character, and involvement in community and school activities.

Each year, up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen from among the nation’s seniors. If circumstances permit, all Scholars are invited to Washington, D.C., in June for the national recognition program, featuring various events and activities and culminating in the presentation of the Presidential Scholars Medallion during a White House-sponsored ceremony.

A panel of educators will review submissions and select approximately 600 semifinalists in early April. The Commission of Presidential Scholars will choose the finalists and the Department of Education will announce the Scholars in May.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Survivor describes 1st Georgia spa shooting scene

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McLennan County DA's office handling of mental health cases questioned
Local Crime News

McLennan County DA's office handling of mental health cases questioned

"Eric's case was dismissed with no explanation," Freud said. "Eric understands that he is mentally ill and understands that that illness is best treated in a hospital environment, which is why he was willing and ready to go to trial to try to continue to get himself the care he knows his illness requires. That opportunity for him was lost when the case was dismissed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert