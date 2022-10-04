McGregor shooting suspect to remain hospitalized 'couple more weeks'

The suspect in last week's shooting spree that left five dead in McGregor will remain in hospital at least another two weeks.

Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, of McGregor, who is accused of killing three of his own household and two neighbors, was shot in a confrontation with McGregor police after the killings last Thursday. He will remain Texas Rangers' custody at an area hospital for "at least a couple more weeks," McLennan County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said.

After receiving medical clearance, Jaimes-Hernandez can be transferred to McLennan County Jail and booked, authorities said.

The chief deputy indicated that the hospital, the Texas Rangers and the sheriff's office, which runs the jail, determined it was in the best interests of all parties for Jaimes-Hernandez to remain hospitalized for the additional time.

McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering confirmed in a statement last week that one of his officers shot Jaimes-Hernandez, while returning fire, in the course of the first police response.

The Tribune-Herald has not been able to independently confirm Jaimes-Hernandez's medical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated.