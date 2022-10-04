 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

McGregor shooting suspect to remain hospitalized 'couple more weeks'

  • 0
093022-wac-loc-murders-ra3.jpg (copy)

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the deadly shooting Sept. 29 in the 900 block of South Monroe Street in McGregor.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The suspect in last week's shooting spree that left five dead in McGregor will remain in hospital at least another two weeks.

Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, of McGregor, who is accused of killing three of his own household and two neighbors, was shot in a confrontation with McGregor police after the killings last Thursday. He will remain Texas Rangers' custody at an area hospital for "at least a couple more weeks," McLennan County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said.

After receiving medical clearance, Jaimes-Hernandez can be transferred to McLennan County Jail and booked, authorities said.

The chief deputy indicated that the hospital, the Texas Rangers and the sheriff's office, which runs the jail, determined it was in the best interests of all parties for Jaimes-Hernandez to remain hospitalized for the additional time.

People are also reading…

McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering confirmed in a statement last week that one of his officers shot Jaimes-Hernandez, while returning fire, in the course of the first police response.

The Tribune-Herald has not been able to independently confirm Jaimes-Hernandez's medical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

‘I am sorry,’ says Queen Margrethe for grandchildren’s title removal decision

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert