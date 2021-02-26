 Skip to main content
McLane Stadium vaccine hub serves thousands in Waco
Long lines formed Friday at McLane Stadium for a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic, where the goal is to give 200 shots per hour.

The appointment-only vaccine hub, run by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, continues through Saturday, with an expected 3,000 Moderna doses distributed for the week.

As of Friday, state data showed 27,021 McLennan County residents had received the first shot, and 12,738 had gotten both doses.

The health district, which has a waiting list of about 40,000, expects to receive another 1,500 first doses and 1,500 second doses next week.

