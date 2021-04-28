McLennan County adapting vaccination efforts with adequate supply, lower COVID-19 numbers

COVID-19 cases are on the rise globally but on the decline in McLennan County, and work is underway to encourage more and more residents to get vaccinated, local and health officials said Wednesday.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has done away with its vaccine waitlist, and anyone who signs up can receive a vaccine relatively quickly and, as always, for free, officials said during a monthly COVID-19 press conference Wednesday. The city-organized press events had been weekly for much of the pandemic, and Wednesday's is the last one planned, Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said.

The health district is turning its attention from centrally located large-scale clinics to more mobile vaccination events aimed at groups who have not received the vaccine yet, as well as growing a volunteer ambassador program, Health District Director LaShonda Malrey-Horne said.

“We have about 20 trained ambassadors that are able to answer commonly asked questions about COVID-19, and we’re also looking at ways to expand the footprint of this into more of a layperson … that’s a little less formal,” Malrey-Horne said.

She said she wants to get trusted community members involved, work with the school districts ahead of the next school year and make sure the program has Spanish-speaking ambassadors.