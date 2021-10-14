McLennan County approves request for MHMR project

The McLennan County Commissioners Court approved a $3 million request by the Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center to go toward the center’s Crisis Hub project construction.

The approval took place at the court’s meeting on Sept. 21.

The funds are part of a grant made available through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, with the period of performance lasting through Dec. 31, 2026. The use of the funds, within the broader project, would address COVID-19 mitigation measures.

“The Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center is grateful to the McLennan County Commissioners Court for approving this request,” said Daniel Thompson, the center’s executive director. “These funds will certainly bolster our ongoing commitment to improve the lives of Central Texans who need accessible, caring and responsive support services for individuals and families coping with mental illness, substance use, intellectual disabilities, developmental delays and emotional conflict.”