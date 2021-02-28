McLennan County coal, wind power faltered during energy crisis

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, the sprawling Prairie Hill wind farm between Mart and Groesbeck had generation problems more directly related to the icy weather that started in the days before the outages.

“Like most assets in Texas, we did have icing issues at Prairie Hill that reduced the ability to run the turbines,” said Kevin Phelan, a Chicago-based spokesperson for Engie N.A., which owns the wind farm.

Phelan said he did not immediately have data on when the problems started and ended and how much power was lost.

In Waco, temperatures early Feb. 15 fell to 7 degrees, a record for that date. But Phelan said wind turbines in the upper Midwest handle temperatures lower than that routinely. He said the problem in Texas, including several Engie plants, was a particular kind of freezing precipitation that collected on the turbine blades over days.

“In some places, it’s super cold, but the cold is not necessarily combined with moisture like you had in the area,” he said.

Wind turbines were a culprit early on in the crisis, as politicians such as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott seized on icing problems to cast doubt on the reliability of renewable energy in emergencies.