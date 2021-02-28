McLennan County coal, wind power faltered during energy crisis

Two McLennan County power sources — one fossil fuel, one renewable — contributed to the winter power crisis that plunged more than 4.5 million Texas customers into the cold and dark in mid-February.
Sandy Creek coal-fired power plant in Riesel tripped offline just before 2 a.m. Feb. 15 because of grid instability and remained offline for a day and a half, company officials said.
Ten miles away, the new Prairie Hill wind farm was also partly sidelined in the early days of the crisis due to ice forming on turbine blades, company officials said, though they could not provide details of the duration or extent of the problem.
Together the two sources accounted for a small but significant share in the statewide crisis that left Texans in the dark for days. In McLennan County alone, 40% of McLennan County power customers were without power Feb. 16, according to poweroutage.us.
The state’s grid manager reported that 46,000 megawatts of generation were out of service Feb. 17 from 185 sources, including gas, nuclear, coal and renewable sources. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas ordered providers to reduce loads through outages after the grid became overloaded around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 15.
Sandy Creek accounts for about 900 MW, or enough to power about 180,000 homes. Because the power feeds into the statewide grid, the outage would not directly affect McLennan County more than other areas.
LS Power, the builder and majority owner of the power plant, blamed the outage not on cold weather but on grid instability that occurred around the time ERCOT ordered the power outages.
“The abnormal and rapid fluctuation in frequency on the grid caused Sandy Creek to trip off line just before 2 a.m., Monday, Feb. 15,” a company spokesperson said in an email response to the Tribune-Herald’s questions. “The trip was triggered automatically, which is a safety feature designed to prevent catastrophic equipment damage and to protect plant personnel. The plant was brought back on line to near full capacity over the next day and a half. We are proud of the effort Sandy Creek employees demonstrated in getting the plant back on line as quickly and safely as they did under harsh conditions.”
The company said Sandy Creek uses the same winterization equipment and protocols common in power plants in cold climates.
The plant opened in 2013 and is one of the newest and most technologically advanced coal-fired power plants in Texas.
LS Power’s explanation appears consistent with the account that Vistra officials gave Thursday to Texas lawmakers about why their plants also shut down that night. Curtis Morgan, CEO of the energy giant formerly known as TXU, said the blackouts ERCOT mandated cut off power to the very power plants that might have restored more energy to the grid.
Meanwhile, the sprawling Prairie Hill wind farm between Mart and Groesbeck had generation problems more directly related to the icy weather that started in the days before the outages.
“Like most assets in Texas, we did have icing issues at Prairie Hill that reduced the ability to run the turbines,” said Kevin Phelan, a Chicago-based spokesperson for Engie N.A., which owns the wind farm.
Phelan said he did not immediately have data on when the problems started and ended and how much power was lost.
In Waco, temperatures early Feb. 15 fell to 7 degrees, a record for that date. But Phelan said wind turbines in the upper Midwest handle temperatures lower than that routinely. He said the problem in Texas, including several Engie plants, was a particular kind of freezing precipitation that collected on the turbine blades over days.
“In some places, it’s super cold, but the cold is not necessarily combined with moisture like you had in the area,” he said.
Wind turbines were a culprit early on in the crisis, as politicians such as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott seized on icing problems to cast doubt on the reliability of renewable energy in emergencies.
But ERCOT data and and energy experts have indicated that the biggest shortcoming was in the the production and generation of natural gas, the dominant source of energy in Texas.
ERCOT was counting on 67,000 MW of power this winter from natural gas, coal and nuclear sources, and only about 6,000 MW from wind, according to the Texas Tribune.
On Feb. 17, 46,000 MW of generation were still offline, including 28,000 MW from thermal sources and 18,000 MW from renewable sources, according to an ERCOT press call.
“I think it’s unrealistic to pick out renewables as the cause of the problem,” Phelan said.
Still, wind energy critics point to the turbine problems as evidence that traditional energy sources are still necessary for avoiding a power crisis.
Phelan said his company and others are hard at work on technology to store renewable energy on a large scale, which would improve reliability during a power crisis.
“The cost of storage is becoming a lot more competitive,” he said.
PHOTO GALLERY