McLennan County continues walking COVID-19 tightrope while state relaxes measures; 99 dead

Excluding Baylor’s tests, the county’s rate would be about 10.8%, Deaver said.

“It’s another indication that we can’t be lax in how we’re behaving,” he said.

Deaver said Labor Day marked the first time a holiday weekend was not immediately followed by a rapid rise in cases. He said reopening can work, as long as everyone continues to mask up, socially distance and wash their hands.

“We got through that, we got through the opening of Waco ISD, and then last week the governor continued to open the economy, opening several things from 50% to 75%,” Deaver said. “That’s great news. That’s what we need to have happen in our state and our community.”

Dr. Ben Wilson with the Family Health Center said the current R(1) value, which estimates how many people an infected person is likely to spread the virus to, sits at less than 1 for the state and exactly 1 for the county, where the number of active cases is relatively stable. The Family Health Center had 18 tests come back positive within the past 24 hours, a noticeable uptick from the previous days, Wilson said during the Wednesday afternoon press conference.