McLennan County COVID-19 cases, hospital stays show post-freeze drop

New cases of COVID-19 reported Monday in McLennan County dropped steeply from a week ago along with a steady drop in hospitalizations, even as seven more deaths were reported.
Numbers released by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District showed 102 new cases of COVID-19, down from 294 cases the past Monday, marking the lowest daily number since Dec. 26.
Active cases were down to 554, less than half of the caseload a week ago. COVID-19 hospitalizations fell from 144 a week ago to 117 on Monday, including 19 on ventilators.
Meanwhile, the seven deaths reported between Saturday and Monday brought the county's February death toll to 20 and the pandemic's total death toll to 814.
Health district director LaShonda Malrey-Horne called the drop in new cases and hospitalizations "very promising," but cautioned the dip in new cases may be the result of few people being tested for COVID-19 last Thursday and Friday due to icy weather keeping many at home, away from work and school.
Asked if the weather might have had the effect of a community lockdown in slowing the spread of COVID-19, she said it was too early to tell. District officials would look more to statewide data later this week from the Texas Department of Health Services for a better read of any trends, she said.
Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 14,295 new COVID-19 cases and 9,659 hospitalizations, down from 26,529 new cases and 12,121 hospitalizations on Jan. 31.
State figures show 53% of McLennan County's eligible population is fully vaccinated, lower than the state rate of 63% and U.S. rate of 68%.
Local universities and school districts that report their COVID-19 cases online also their active case counts dwindle, coming back from two days remote or cancelled classes due to weather.
Baylor University went from 51 new cases reported on Friday to only nine on Monday. McLennan Community College had 30 active cases Monday, down from 78 active cases on Feb. 2. Waco Independent School District had only 42 active cases last week, although figures had not been updated since Feb. 3. Ten campuses reported no COVID-19 cases.
Midway ISD reported 32 active students and four staff cases, compared to last month's peak of 356 active cases. Lorena ISD had three active cases on its four campuses.