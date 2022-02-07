McLennan County COVID-19 cases, hospital stays show post-freeze drop

New cases of COVID-19 reported Monday in McLennan County dropped steeply from a week ago along with a steady drop in hospitalizations, even as seven more deaths were reported.

Numbers released by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District showed 102 new cases of COVID-19, down from 294 cases the past Monday, marking the lowest daily number since Dec. 26.

Active cases were down to 554, less than half of the caseload a week ago. COVID-19 hospitalizations fell from 144 a week ago to 117 on Monday, including 19 on ventilators.

Meanwhile, the seven deaths reported between Saturday and Monday brought the county's February death toll to 20 and the pandemic's total death toll to 814.

Health district director LaShonda Malrey-Horne called the drop in new cases and hospitalizations "very promising," but cautioned the dip in new cases may be the result of few people being tested for COVID-19 last Thursday and Friday due to icy weather keeping many at home, away from work and school.

