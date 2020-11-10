McLennan County COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the rise; Midway avoids closing high school

Because the risk for contracting COVID-19 is greater right now, the health district is urging families to celebrate the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday with only members of the same household, Craine said.

“Even small groups have a risk of spreading the virus,” she said. “At this point, it’s such a high risk activity that we’re recommending that you should just stay home.”

Reducing group activities, also in schools, will have the domino effect of decreasing the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, as well, Craine said. All it takes is one person who is infected but is not showing symptoms to spread the disease to others.

“The only way we’re going to slow it down is to slow down our group activities and not have those large group gatherings,” she said.

The county’s testing positivity rate had increased to 14% by Monday on a rolling seven-day average basis, after remaining at 6% from Oct. 15 to Oct. 29, then at 7% through Nov. 1. The positivity rate had dropped slightly as the average number of tests conducted daily increased in mid-October. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is continuing to offer free tests daily at multiple sites in the county.